Apopka Obituaries July 2021

Apopka Obituaries, July 1, 2021

DEBORAH COLVIN KEIDSER, 51, died Sunday, June 27. She was born in Manhattan, New York City and moved to Apopka in 1975. She was Little Miss Apopka, and was the Apopka High School homecoming queen in 1987, graduating in 1988. She graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in political science. She was a commercial account executive at Bright House. Survivors: daughter, Morgan Socha; parents, William and Janette Colvin, Mount Dora; sisters, Susan, Allison; partner, Curtis Keidser. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

SCOTT GOFF, 35, Sorrento, died Friday, June 18. Mr. Goff was born in Lake City. He graduated from Apopka High School and worked as a lineman. Survivors: parents, John and Sharon; sister, Amanda; children, Taylor, Austin, Aubree; love of life, Tara Everson; grandparents, Effie, Barbara Stanley, Tom Stanley. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

