Apopka Obituaries January 2021

Apopka Obituaries January 1, 2021

HAROLD EUGENE INGRAM JR., 39, Apopka, died Saturday, December 19. Mr. Ingram was born in Apopka. Survivors: parents, Joann, Harold Sr.; daughters, Trinity, Karma; sisters, Tara, Nekia Frazier. Unity Memorial Funeral Home, 44 W. Michael Gladden Blvd., Apopka.

CLARENCE ANDREW BOCKLESLAUGH JR., 76, Sorrento, died Friday, December 18. Mr. Bockleslaugh was born in Albany, New York. Survivors: wife, Barbara; children, Michelle Cox, Patly Sharp, Billie Jo Kirwan, Tina Maslow, George, Clarence III; 16 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.