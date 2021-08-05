Apopka Obituaries August 2021

Apopka Obituaries, August 6, 2021

JOHN STEVE KOSSICK, 92, Longwood and formerly of Apopka, died Wednesday, June 23. Mr. Kossick was born in Akron, Ohio. He was an electrician. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the U.S. Air Corps in Alaska as a member of the fire-rescue team. He served in several Seventh-day Adventist churches in lay positions throughout his life, often leading Bible studies. Survivors: wife, Betty; son, Kevin; daughter, Stephanie Moore; brothers, James, Thomas; five grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter.

PAUL L. BACIGALUPI, 77, Apopka, died Thursday, July 29. Mr. Bacagalupi was born in South San Francisco, California. For many years, he was the CEO of Golden Gate beverage in San Francisco. Most recently, he served as a park ranger for the city of Apopka’s Northwest Recreation Complex. Survivors: wife, Cathy; brother, Robert; daughter, Wendy; sons, William, Jeff; one granddaughter.

RICK SCOTT, 65, Apopka, died Friday, July 30. Mr. Scott was born in Albertville, Alabama. He was a professor at Seminole State College and a retired minister for the Church of Christ. He received a bachelor’s degree from Southern Christian University and a master’s degree from the University of Central Florida. Survivors: mother, Dorothy Knight; wife, Lora; children, Amanda Leigh Meyers, Aimee N., Elizabeth J., Robert T.; brothers, Thom, Don, David; four grandchildren. Woodlawn Memorial Park and Funeral Home, Gotha.

JOHN ANDREW RZEPIENNIK, 74, Apopka, died Saturday, July 31. Mr. Rzepiennik was born in Baltimore City, Maryland. He graduated from Baltimore City College. He was retired from both AT&T and Ikon Office Solutions. Survivors: wife, Barbara; sons, Christopher, Andrew; five grandchildren. DeGusipe Funeral Home & Crematory, Maitland.

NANCY C. OLIVER, 66, Apopka, died Monday, July 26. Mrs. Oliver was born in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was a long-time Apopka resident and worked at Apopka Walmart for 32 years. Survivors: husband, Charles; sister, Judy. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.