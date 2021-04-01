Apopka Obituaries April 2021

Apopka Obituaries • April 2, 2021

MARY I. FLEMING, 77, Apopka, died Tuesday, March 23. Mrs. Fleming was born in Wayne County, Kentucky. Survivors: husband, Louie R.; children, Mary J. Hockman, Jeffrey, Julie Elaine Harper; sibling, Anderson Walters; four grandchildren. Loomis Family Funeral Home.

JOHN MILTON STUDER, 86, Apopka, Wednesday, March 24. Mr. Studer was born in Candler, near Belleview. He spent the last years of his life working and living on the grounds of Northside Baptist Church in Apopka. Survivors: sisters, Helen E. Martin, Virginia, Ethel L. Martin, Virginia, Agnes Marie Hood, Christmas.

DOLORES “DEE” PROTHERO, 94, Woodbury, Minn. and formerly of Zellwood, died Saturday, March 27. Mrs. Prothero was born in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. She also lived in Hibbing, Minn., Ontario, Calif., and Lander Wy. She enjoyed traveling and many adventures. Survivors: children, Gayle White, Dennis, Kenneth Odegaard, David, Clifford Odegaard, Joni McBrien; 16 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren. Wulff Funeral Home, St. Paul, Minn.

BETTY ANN GOOLSBY GILLESPIE, 73, McKinney, Texas, died Thursday, March 18. Mrs. Gillespie was born in Apopka and graduated from Apopka Memorial High School in 1965. She was a flight attendant and a school teacher. She was a Christian. Survivors: husband, Rick; children, Shannon Meredith, Texas, Sheri Dillon, Maine; sister, Janet Sellers, Sorrento; six grandchildren.

