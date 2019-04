Apopka Obituaries April 2019

April 4, 2019

BETTY J. SPURLIN, 74, Apopka, was born in Cockeysville, Maryland. She moved to Florida in 1956. She was former owner of a travel agency. Survivors: brothers, Estel, Longwood, Jessie, Apopka. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

…

HERMINE JOHNSTON, 86, Apopka, died Friday, March 29. She was a licensed Christian minister and a member of Apopka Assembly of God. She was born in Kingston, Jamaica. Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home Apopka.

…

RALPH G. EBERSOLE, 90, Apopka, died Monday, April 1. Mr. Ebersole was born in Goshen, Indiana. Survivors: children, Chuck, Linda LeForge; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

…

TERRY BOTTORFF, 75, Apopka, died Friday, March 29. Mr. Bottorff was born in Norfolk, Nebraska. Survivors: stepchildren, Kenneth Wells, Kevin Wells, Brian Wells, Mark Wells; siblings, Lonnie, Robert, Douglas; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren. Loomis Family Funeral Home, Apopka.

…

FRANCES AMENO-

BRUNO, 82, Apopka, died Friday, March 29. Mrs. Bruno was born in Apollo, Pennsylvania. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Apopka. Survivors: son, Keith; daughter, Patricia Smith; sisters, Gloria DeBlasio, Violet Rock; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.

…