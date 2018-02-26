Apopka FFA students rank highly in statewide floricultural contest

Apopka FFA (Future Farmers of America) students from two schools, Wolf Lake Middle School and Apopka High School, ranked highly in a statewide contest that promotes floricultural education and activities, according to Danny E. Garner, agriscience education district coordinator for Orange Technical College.

The Florida FFA State Floriculture Career Development Event (CDE) was held at the UF Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (IFAS) Mid-Florida Research and Education Center in Apopka on Friday, February 23. Teams from all across Florida gathered there to participate and compete for state honors.

In the CDE’s middle school division, the Wolf Lake Middle School FFA won the state championship and had a team member earn the highest individual score in the state.

The SunRidge Middle School FFA, in Winter Garden, placed second in the state and had one team member earn the second highest individual score in the state.

In the CDE’s high school division, Apopka High School FFA earned the fourth place state team score.

By earning a “Top 5” state honor, these teams will be recognized and receive their awards on stage at the Florida State FFA Convention this summer.

The purpose of the Florida FFA Floriculture CDE is to stimulate interest in learning activities related to the floriculture/flower industry, including the identification of plants, pests, industry sales and marketing, job interviews and worker safety.

The teams must also complete a “hands-on” practicum that, this year, included creating a bud vase.

The Florida Nursery Growers and Landscape Association (FNGLA) sponsored the state event.