Red Lobster Cheddar Cheese Biscuits that you bake in your own kitchen

We have Mark Sohn’s Fried Green Tomatoes, with step-by-step instructions for a successful fry! He even gives a healthy choice alternative. He says, “In the movie Fried Green Tomatoes, the characters eat fried tomatoes for breakfast, a birthday celebration, an afternoon snack, and fresh out of the skillet at the Whistle Stop Café. I suggest serving fried green tomatoes for breakfast with bacon, eggs, and corn bread, or for dinner as a side-dish vegetable.”

Here is a recipe for Marvin Woods’ macaroni salad. This recipe makes 6 servings, enough for most family meals. He says, “This is one of the celebrated salads of the South. Whether it is an indoor or an outdoor function, you will usually see a few different versions of this salad. I also like to add flaked crabmeat or fresh tuna to this basic recipe. Other ingredients to think about using are ham, boiled eggs, sausage, and tomatoes.” Regarding his Marv Spice (Savory), which is listed below, “I use this spice mixture in my Macaroni and Cheese as well as in fish, chicken, and meat dishes that I feel can use a touch of inspiration.”

Copycat Red Lobster Cheddar Biscuits are loaded with Cheddar cheese and brushed with seasoned butter in this easy copycat recipe. No kneading is required — just drop the gently mixed dough directly onto a prepared baking sheet and your warm, freshly baked, bite-sized biscuits will be ready to enjoy with dinner in 15 minutes.

The Allrecipes Test Kitchen staff are a team of culinary pros who make and vet recipes using only equipment you’d find in a home kitchen. Staff credentials vary but include training at the Culinary Institute of America; kitchen stints in fine dining restaurants; and countless hours in the test kitchen itself. Making Copycat Red Lobster Cheddar Biscuits from scratch is actually quite easy. You’ll find the full recipe below.

MARK SOHN’S FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

Hearty Country Cooking

Fried green tomatoes are prepared in three steps: slice the tomatoes, coat them with cornmeal, and fry. But if you have never seen fried green tomatoes, you’ll have many questions: What kind of shortening do you use? Do the tomatoes need to be peeled? Do you coat the tomatoes with a batter, flour, or cornmeal? Do you flavor the batter with sugar, black pepper, cayenne, or hot sauce? Be sure to select firm tomatoes that do not show any signs of ripening.

Steps: In a 10-inch cast-iron skillet over medium heat, melt the lard until it starts to smoke, or until it reaches 325 to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. If you are smoking up the kitchen, the lard is too hot. Reduce the heat.

1) Cut the tomatoes into 3/8-inch slices. If you want batter to stick to the edge of the slices, peel the tomatoes. (I skip that step.)

2) In a mixing bowl, combine self-rising cornmeal mix, salt, and pepper, and coat the tomato slices with the mixture. Fry about 2 minutes on each side, or until golden brown. The tomatoes will be cooked through, but not overly crusty on the outside.

3) Drain on a wire rack and serve. If you let the fried tomatoes sit, what was crisp will be soggy!

4) Healthy Choice Alternative: In this recipe, the light coating of cornmeal does not absorb a lot of lard. For a light oven-fried tomato, after dipping the tomatoes in the cornmeal, place them on a cooling rack over a cookie sheet, and bake 20 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Broil to brown.

MACARONI SALAD

The New Low-Country Cooking

by Marvin Woods

1-1/2 pounds elbow macaroni, cooked according to package directions, drained, and cooled

1/2 cup sweet pickle relish

1/2 cup finely chopped celery

1/4 cup finely chopped onion

1/4 cup finely chopped red bell pepper

1/4 cup finely chopped green bell pepper

1/4 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons Dijon-style mustard

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon Marv Spice (Savory) (see below)

1/2 teaspoon celery salt

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Place the macaroni in a large bowl. Add the remaining ingredients and stir gently to combine. Add the remaining ingredients and stir gently to combine. Taste and check the seasoning, adding salt and pepper if needed. Because of the mayonnaise, I serve this salad chilled. It can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 7 to 10 days.

MARV SPICE (SAVORY)

The New Low-Country Cooking

by Marvin Woods

1 tablespoon ground nutmeg

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 tablespoon cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon celery salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

In a small bowl, mix all of the ingredients together until combined. Store in an airtight container for up to 6 months.

COPYCAT RED LOBSTER CHEDDAR BISCUITS

Submitted by cookingmaniac,

Tested by Allrecipes Test Kitchen

Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

2/3 cup milk

1/3 cup butter, softened and cut into pieces

1 large egg

Butter topping:

2 tablespoons butter, melted

2 teaspoons dried parsley (Optional)

1 teaspoon garlic powder (Optional)

Making the Dough:

In one bowl, combine the dry ingredients. In another bowl, combine the wet ingredients. Then add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and lightly mix. The mixture is meant to be chunky, so be careful not to overmix. Drop the dough onto a baking sheet and bake for 10 minutes.

Making the Butter Topping:

Melt the butter and stir in garlic powder and parsley (if you’re using it). Then brush the butter topping onto each biscuit. Bake for another 5 minutes, until the biscuits are golden brown. Original recipe yields 12 servings.

Notes: (81 words)

All-purpose flour will work best for these biscuits. A cup of shredded Cheddar is the key to making the biscuits extra flavorful and cheesy. Milk will moisten the dough. The egg will bind your ingredients together. Butter goes into the dough and also is the main ingredient in the topping. Baking powder will help the dough rise without yeast. This recipe calls for salt and garlic powder in the dough plus optional garlic powder and parsley in the butter topping.