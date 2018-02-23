Local Apopka attorney Patrick Smith offers estate-planning services

Attorney Patrick Smith, a partner at The Law Offices of Joseph F. Pippen Jr. & Associates, is here to help individuals, families, and corporations plan and prepare for the many changes that life brings.

Attorney Smith combines his knowledge in the fields of estate planning, corporations, and charitable giving with true care and concern for his clients. He finds creative solutions for clients in the areas of estate planning, estate and trust dispute resolution, planning for special needs beneficiaries, and charitable gift planning.

Attorney Smith’s work is differentiated by his level of service and attention to detail. His technical and analytical capabilities and problem-solving approach are unique among many attorneys.

Attorney Smith’s approach to estate planning is to charge flat fees for any estate planning documents instead of using a “billable hours” system. For example, a will costs $75, a durable power of attorney $95, a living will $50, and a Non-Tax Trust Package $695. He is also willing to review estate planning legal documents and provide a consultation free of charge.

Attorney Smith also hosts seminars for the elderly to inform them of their legal rights, and donates large portions of his time to do legal work for churches and non-governmental organizations. And, he is a frequent speaker on estate planning and charitable gift planning.

His concern for people extends beyond his current client base. He hosts a weekly radio show called “Ask an Attorney,” where he answers any and all legal questions for free, frequently inviting guests such as other attorneys, financial planners, CPAs, and other professions to add their expertise to the show. The show airs at 8 a.m. Saturday mornings on 90.3 FM and 1520 AM.

Even further beyond the legal world, Attorney Smith is contributing to his community. He is currently on the regional board of directors for the American Red Cross, and his personal donations to other organizations include Covenant House and the South Lake High school baseball team.

Attorney Smith is also the author of a book, The Florida Estate Planning Handbook, which strives to explain estate planning simply and intelligently for everyone. He prides himself on bringing peace of mind to those concerned about their future by helping them prepare for significant life events. In addition, Attorney Smith also practices in charitable giving.

If you’d like to see how you might protect your estate and your rights, call Attorney Patrick Smith at 407-464-0881 to schedule your complimentary initial consultation today.

More information about Attorney Smith can be found at Pippen & Associates’ website at www.attypip.com. His office is conveniently located at 175 E. Main St., Suite 111, Apopka.

-Advertisement

The hiring of a lawyer is an important decision that should not be based solely upon advertisement. Before you decide, ask me to send you free written information about our qualifications and experience.