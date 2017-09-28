Wonderful recipes from several, local cookbooks are sure to satisfy your cravings

Our first recipe is a one-dish LARGE meal, compliments of Doris Conduff of Northside Baptist Church. It contains vegetables, beef, cheese, spaghetti and more. You’ll probably have leftovers (which I love).

From Donna Roberts of New Vision’s Feeding the Flock, we have chicken Florentine. You will need chicken breasts, spinach, bowtie pasta and Alfredo sauce… or make your own white sauce with Parmesan.

Frying pan potatoes from Savannah Style is different in that it calls for fresh, diced tomatoes. It also calls for bacon, onion and garlic, and seasonings.

Carrots and sweet potato puree is next on the list of new recipes from Southern Living’s All-Time Favorites. You cook it in the microwave and process it in your food processor.

From Plains Pot Pourri, Mrs. Harrison Smith’s Crisp Cheese Biscuits uses Rice Krispies in the recipe! They are called biscuits but at the size of marbles, they are probably appetizers. They have sharp cheese and hot pepper in the mixture.

John DiMercurio’s Cucumber Salsa Fresca, found in New Vision’s Feeding the Flock, looks wonderful! It calls for tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers.

We found a wonderful recipe in New Vision’s Feeding the Flock for Rebecca Michaelsen’s Vaden Weatherbee’s Lime Pickles. I have enjoyed lime pickles and there is no pickle that compares with them! They are crisp, sweet, and tart. Wonderful!

Please email your recipes to: news@theapopkachief.com or mail them to The Apopka Chief, P.O. Box 880, Apopka, 32704-0880. Moreover, send us not only your recipes but ideas for future recipe columns as well.

DORIS CONDUFF’S

BAKED SPAGHETTI

Recipe from Northside Baptist Church’s cookbook

1 cup chopped onion

1 cup chopped green pepper

1 tablespoon butter or margarine

1 can (28 ounces) tomatoes with liquid

1 can (4 ounces) mushroom stems and pieces, drained

1 can (2-1/4) sliced ripe olives, drained

2 teaspoons dried oregano

1 pound ground beef, browned and drained

12 ounces spaghetti, cooked and drained

2 cups (8 ounces) shredded cheddar cheese

1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed cream of mushroom soup, undiluted

1/4 cup water

1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese

In a large skillet, sauté onion and green pepper in butter or margarine until tender. Add tomatoes, mushrooms, olives and oregano. Add ground beef. Simmer uncovered for 10 minutes. Place half of the spaghetti in a greased 13 x 9-inch baking dish. Top with half of the vegetable mixture. Sprinkle with 1 cup of cheddar cheese. Repeat layers. Mix the soup and water until smooth; pour over casserole. Sprinkle with parmesan cheese. Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes or until heated through. Yield: 12 servings.

DONNA ROBERTS’ WEEK NIGHT CHICKEN FLORENTINE

Recipe from New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock

3 boneless chicken breast halves

1 box chopped frozen spinach

1/2 box bow tie pasta

1 jar Alfredo sauce or Parmesan garlic white sauce

1/2 pound fresh or small can of mushrooms

1 tablespoon garlic salt

1 tablespoon Parmesan cheese

Cut chicken into large bite-size pieces and cook in microwave on medium-high approximately 10-12 minutes, until completely cooked, turning occasionally. While chicken is cooking, place spinach in saucepan with water to boil. Lower heat and simmer. In a large saucepan, bring approximately two quarts water to boil. Add bow tie pasta and cook until tender, about 10 minutes. When chicken, spinach and pasta are cooked, drain liquids from all. Return chicken, spinach and pasta to the large saucepan. Pour in the Alfredo sauce or Parmesan garlic sauce and mix together. Add mushrooms. Cook and stir over low heat about three minutes, until all ingredients are heated and well mixed. Serves four. This goes great with salad and garlic bread.

FRYING PAN POTATOES

Recipe from Savannah Style,

a Cookbook by The Junior League

of Savannah, Inc.

4 medium-sized potatoes (about 2 pounds)

4 slices bacon

1/4 cup butter or margarine

1 medium-sized onion, thinly sliced

1 clove garlic, minced

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon thyme leaves

2 medium-sized tomatoes, peeled and diced

2 tablespoons parsley, chopped

Peel the potatoes and cut into slices about 1/4 inch thick; set aside. In a large, heavy frying pan, fry bacon slowly until browned and crisp; remove bacon from pan. Drain and crumble. Add butter to drippings in pan and sauté onion and garlic over medium heat until golden, about five minutes. Add potatoes, salt, pepper and thyme. Continue cooking, turning with a wide spatula until potatoes are lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Sprinkle diced tomatoes over potatoes, reduce heat to low, cover, and cook until potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Serve garnished with parsley and crumbled bacon.

CARROT-SWEET POTATO PUREE

Recipe from Southern Living

All-Time Favorites

5 carrots, sliced

3/4 cup water

1/4 cup butter

1 (29-ounce) can sweet potatoes, drained

1 (16-ounce) can sweet potatoes, drained

1 (8-ounce) container sour cream

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/8 teaspoon ground red pepper

Microwave carrots and 3/4 cup water in a glass bowl on HIGH 10 to 12 minutes or until tender. Drain.

Process carrots and butter in a food processor until mixture is smooth, stopping to scrape down sides. Transfer to a large bowl.

Process sweet potatoes until smooth, stopping to scrape down sides. Add to carrot mixture.

Stir together sweet potato mixture, sour cream, and remaining ingredients. Spoon into a 1-1/2 quart glass dish. (Cover and chill up to 2 days, if desired; let stand at room temperature 30 minutes.) Microwave on HIGH 4 to 5 minutes or until thoroughly heated.

Makes 4 servings.

MRS. HARRISON SMITH’S CRISP CHEESE BISCUITS

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia, PLAINS POT POURRI

1 stick butter

1 stick oleo

1/2 pound New York sharp cheese

1/2 teaspoon red pepper

1 teaspoon salt

2 cups plain flour

2 cups Rice Krispies

Cream butter, cheese, salt and red pepper. Add flour which has been sifted and measured. Mix Rice Krispies by hand. Roll to size of marbles. Put on ungreased baking sheet. Dip table fork in ice water and mash flat. Bake at 325 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes. Don’t let them get too brown.

JOHN DiMERCURIO’S

CUCUMBER SALSA FRESCA

Recipe from New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock

2 cucumbers, peeled

4 tomatoes, de-stemmed and chopped

1/2 red onion, finely chopped

1 bundle cilantro, finely chopped

1/2 tablespoon salt

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 small jalapeno (optional)

1 bottle of rice vinegar

Medium size mixing bowl and lid

Rinse all vegetables. Serrate the cucumbers by scarring them with a fork. Slice one cucumber wafer thin. Slice the second cucumber to 1/4-inch thickness and then into small bits. Combine all vegetables in medium size mixing bowl along with the salt and garlic powder. Add jalapeno to suit your taste for heat; the seeds are very hot and it is your option to include or exclude them. Cover with the rice vinegar and stir to mix. Put the lid on the bowl and refrigerate. Serve in a decorative bowl with cilantro sprigs as a garnish.

REBECCA MICHAELSEN’S VADEN WETHERBEE’S LIME PICKLES

Recipe from New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock

7 pounds cucumbers

2 gallons water

1/2 gallons vinegar

1 teaspoon celery seeds

1 teaspoon whole cloves

1 tablespoon salt

2 cups lime (household hydrated lime)

4-1/2 pounds sugar

Cook in enamel. Cut up cucumbers and soak in lime water for 24 hours. Next day, rinse well. Soak in clear water for 3 hours. Mix vinegar, spices, salt and sugar. Soak cukes in this mixture overnight. Cook in mixture for 1 hour. Seal in jars. (Slack lime is available at a hardware store.) Yields: 5-1/2 quarts.