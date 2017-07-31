Voting for Best of Apopka awards to start in August

Voting for the Best of Apopka Readers’ Choice Awards will begin August 21.

Sponsored by The Apopka Chief and The Planter, the Best of Apopka Readers’ Choice Awards honors the achievements of businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the Apopka area.

“This is a roadmap to the finest and top-notch businesses chosen by voters, the residents, and patrons who rely on them every single day,” said Jackie Trefcer, marketing director for the newspapers.

“For business owners, winning an award like this raises their business profile and ultimately grows business by promoting their win,” Trefcer said. “The results each year clearly shows that many area businesses are doing the right thing by their customers and clients.”

To help businesses promote their participation in this annual event, there will be promotional and marketing tools available to use or download at www.TheApopkaChief.com starting the week of August 21.

Last year, more than 139,000 votes came through the voting system.

“This year promises to be more competitive and exciting as more and more readers and businesses participate,” Trefcer said. “As in the previous years, this event is taken seriously by our local businesses. Many invest a lot of time, money, and many hours to set the highest standards to achieve the greatest goals for their businesses. In return, they’ve become an inspiration to our community, but most importantly, they have earned the respect and trust of their patrons.”

Every year in August and September, the voting process is opened for the Best of Apopka Readers’ Choice Awards. During this 31-day window everyone can vote for whatever local store, restaurant, business or person he or she feels should hold a Best of Apopka title.

People are allowed one vote per email address and a minimum of 10 votes must be placed per ballot. The categories are in sections such as dining, entertainment, automotive, special events, real estate, legal services, retail stores, accounting, medical, health and beauty, teachers, coaches, financial, home improvements, and many more.

Voting can be done at www.TheApopkaChief.com and ballots will be published each week in both The Apopka Chief and The Planter through the voting period. Deadline for submitting ballots will be Wednesday, September 27, at noon. Only official ballots hand delivered or mailed to The Apopka Chief before that time will be tallied.

Once the voting ends, results are added up and the top three businesses in each category will be notified. Placements will be announced in the 2017 Best of Apopka Reader’s Choice Awards publication that’s scheduled to be published October 27 in The Apopka Chief, and November 2 in The Planter.

“In order to find out who’s the best, we rely on the readers,” Trefcer said. “We wish everyone the best of luck and encourage people to look for the official ballot that will be published each week in The Apopka Chief and The Planter starting the week of August 21.

For more information, call The Apopka Chief at 407-886-2777.