VIDEO: Community cuts ribbon for new Lake Avenue Park playground

Capping off a day of hard work, community team building and fun, over 200 volunteers had the ribbon cutting to commemorate the new Lake Avenue Park playground in Apopka on Saturday, April 8.

The playground will serve more than 1,200 children and their families in the local community for years to come.

Built at an estimated $90,000, the play area consists of a ripple bridge, a spin cup, a triple racer slide, a Playdozer and a tire swing. The design was inspired by the drawings children rendered on Design Day last January, when they were encouraged to imagine their dream playground.

In the posted video, children hold the colorful ribbon, all the while excited to know that they will have another option to play, be active, and make friends and memories.

Visit the Apopka Chief’s You Tube channel for videos of more Build Day highlights.