Try the cowboy soup with the super bread, it will leave you saying, “yee-haw!”

Try the cowboy soup with the super bread, it will leave you...

We have a lovely recipe for you that is a full meal by itself. Lillian Cleghorn shares her Cowboy Soup via Northside Baptist Church’s cookbook. The next recipe would be wonderful with the soup.

Mary Lee Herro’s Super Bread will be a great accompaniment for the Cowboy Soup. We found this recipe in the Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association’s cookbook, Sharing Our Finest Cookbook.

Norinne Lowell’s Cheeseburger Pie is shared with us through Plains, Georgia’s Plains Pot Pourri. (Jimmy Cahh-tuh country, don’t you know?) It uses ground beef, milk, and cheese along with other ingredients. Pour into a lightly browned pie shell and bake in the oven. It looks wonderful.

Another delightful recipe from Southern Living’s All-Time Favorites is Crispy “Fried” Onion Rings. They are fried for only a minute or so, then finished in the HOT oven. Does anyone NOT love onion rings?

Melt in your Mouth Chicken Pie from A Taste of Heaven from First Presbyterian of Punta Gorda. Our prayers are with them for a speedy recovery after Hurricane Irma as they are down on the Gulf north of Fort Myers and they experienced high water in their historic district after the storm.

Hilda Cochran’s Barbecued Pork Chops from Pot Pourri will be wonderfully tasty and easy since you cook them right in the oven. The contributor says you can replace pork chops with chicken if you like.

Boston Baked Beans from Simply Recipes will be another recipe that is not only delicious and nutritious but very simple. You can either cook them in a Dutch Oven in your oven or in the Slow Cooker.

LILLIAN CLEGHORN’S

COWBOY SOUP

Recipe from Northside Baptist Church’s cookbook

1 pound lean ground beef

1 medium onion, chopped

2 tablespoons oil

1 15-ounce can mixed vegetables, undrained

1 10-ounce can Rotel tomatoes with chilies, undrained

1 14.5-ounce can stewed tomatoes, original recipe, undrained

1 15-ounce can Spanish rice,

undrained

1 15-ounce can cream of corn,

undrained

Saute ground beef and onions in oil in soup pot. Add remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil, stirring often. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for one hour, stirring occasionally. This is a hearty soup that makes six large servings.

MARY LEE HERRO’S

SUPER BREAD

Recipe from Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association’s

Sharing Our Finest Cookbook

2 loaves frozen bread, 1 white and 1 wheat

6 tablespoons butter

3 garlic cloves, crushed

3/4 cup Parmesan cheese

3 tablespoons dry parsley

Thaw bread. Cut each loaf into thirds. Twist into 16-inch to 24-inch twists. Wrap all twists inside a greased Bundt pan. Let bread rise. Mix remaining ingredients. Spread over raised bread. Bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes.

NORINNE LOWELL’S

CHEESEBURGER PIE

Recipe from PLAINS POT POURRI, Food Favorites of Plains, GA

1 pound hamburger

1/4 cup chopped onion

1/2 cup evaporated milk

1/2 cup catsup

1/3 cup dry bread crumbs

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon oregano

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1 cup shredded cheese

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 pie shell, unbaked

Brown hamburger and onion and drain off grease. Very lightly, brown pie shell. Add other ingredients to meat. Pour into pie shell. Bake at 350 degrees for 1/2 hour.

Remove from oven and sprinkle cheese and Worcestershire sauce over top. Return to oven and melt cheese. Serve hot.

CRISPY “FRIED” ONION RINGS

Recipe from Southern Living

All-Time Favorites

1 large sweet onion

1/2 cup low-fat buttermilk

1 egg white

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons olive oil

Vegetable cooking spray

1/2 teaspoon coarse kosher salt

Cut onion into 1/4-inch thick slices, and separate into rings. Select largest 12 rings, reserving remaining onion slices for another use.

Whisk together buttermilk and egg white in a small bowl until blended.

Dredge onion rings in flour; dip into buttermilk mixture, coating well. Dredge again in flour, and place on a baking sheet.

Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a 10-inch skilled over medium-high heat. Tilt pan to coat bottom of skillet. Add 4 onion rings to skillet, and cook 1 minute on each side or until golden. Wipe skillet clean. Repeat procedure twice with remaining onion rings and oil.

Place fried onion rings on an aluminum foil-lined baking sheet coated with cooking spray.

Bake at 400 degrees for 3 minutes. Turn onion rings, and bake 3 more minutes. Remove from oven, and sprinkle with salt. Serve immediately.

BEER-BATTERED “FRIED” ONION RINGS:

Prepare as directed through the first step. Reduce buttermilk to 1/4 cup, and whisk together with 1/4 cup light beer and 1 egg white. Proceed with the rest of the directions as directed.

Makes 3 servings.

ROCHELLE ROGERS’

MELT IN YOUR MOUTH CHICKEN PIE

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda,

A Taste of Heaven

3 pound fryer

2 cups reserved chicken broth

1 can cream of chicken soup, undiluted

1 stick butter or margarine, melted

Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup self-rising flour

1 cup buttermilk

Cook chicken until tender. Remove meat from bones. Save broth. Cut chicken into pieces and put in 9- x 12-inch dish.

Put reserved broth and chicken soup in sauce pan and bring to boil.

In another bowl, combine butter, flour and buttermilk. Mix thoroughly to form batter.

Pour broth mixture over chicken and then spoon batter over top. Bake at 425 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes or until brown.

HILDA COCHRAN’S

BARBEQUED PORK CHOPS

Recipe from PLAINS POT POURRI, Food Favorites of Plains, GA

Pork Chops

1/2 cup onion

1/2 cup green pepper

1/2 cup ketchup

1/4 cup vinegar

1/2 cup water

3 tablespoons sugar

1-1/2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

Mix and pour over pork chops. Cook in oven until done. Chicken may be used in place of pork chops.

BOSTON BAKED BEANS,

SLOW COOKED

Recipe from Simply Recipes

1 pound (2 to 2-1/4 cups) dry white beans such as Navy beans or Great Northern beans (can also use kidney beans)

1/3 cup molasses

1/3 cup brown sugar

3 to 4 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

3 cups hot water

1/2 pound salt pork (can substitute bacon) cut into 1/2-inch to 1-inch pieces

1 medium onion (1-1/2 cups) chopped

Place beans in a large pot and cover with 2 inches of water. Soak overnight and drain. Alternatively, bring a pot with the beans covered with 2 inches of water to a boil, remove from heat and let soak for an hour, then drain.

Mix the molasses, brown sugar, mustard, and ground cloves with 3 cups of hot water.

Line the bottom of a slow-cooker (or a Dutch oven if you are cooking in the oven) with half of the salt pork (pick the fattiest pieces). Layer over with half of the drained beans. Add all of the chopped onion in a layer. Top with another layer of beans and the remaining salt pork. Pour the molasses water mixture over the beans to just cover the beans.

Cover and cook in a slow-cooker on the low setting for 8 hours (or in a 250-degree Fahrenheit oven) until the beans are tender. Check the water level a few hours in, and if the beans need more water, add some. Add additional salt to taste if needed.

Note that fresher beans will cook faster than older beans. Your beans may be ready in less than 8 hours, or they may take longer. Best the next day.

Serve with Boston brown bread.