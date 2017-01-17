Top-performing FASTSIGNS of Apopka honored with CEO Circle Award

FASTSIGNS of Apopka received national recognition out of more than almost 650 locations worldwide at the 2017 FASTSIGNS Convention, which was recently held in Phoenix, Ariz., FASTSIGNS announced on Tuesday, January 17.

The locally owned and operated business received the CEO Circle Award, which recognizes the top 25 centers with the highest sales volume in the U.S. and Canada between October 1, 2015, and September 30, 2016. FASTSIGNS of Apopka ranks sixth in the country for yearly sales volume.

“We are truly honored to be recognized as a top performing center in the country,” said Rod Quick, franchisee of FASTSIGNS of Apopka. “This award reflects our entire team’s dedication to helping businesses and organizations in the community tell their story, increase awareness and achieve their goals.”

FASTSIGNS of Apopka has been serving the area for over 20 years. The center is located at 3030 E. Semoran Blvd. and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We thank our customers for their support and look forward to continue providing comprehensive visual communications solutions in Apopka and the surrounding areas for many years to come,” Quick said.

The Apopka Chief and The Planter newspapers are independently-owned and family-operated publications committed to generating comprehensive coverage of news and events in the Apopka area.