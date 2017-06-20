There’s a reason Optical Eyeland has been voted #1 Optical and Eyewear business in Apopka

Always caring and always informing…Optical Eyeland’s focus is to preserve the health and care of your eyesight.

Summer can take its toll on eyes, whether it comes in the form of hay fever, chlorine in swimming pools, or increased exposure to sunlight during outdoor activities in the summer months.

For many, the eyes are the most cherished of the senses. Yet people potentially expose them to danger simply by going outside. Over time, the sun’s rays can seriously damage the eyes and surrounding skin, sometimes leading to vision loss and ocular problems from cataracts and macular degeneration to eye and eyelid cancers.

Most people have a pair of tinted sunglasses. But, by themselves, tints only darken the glare from the sun. It’s still there, and it still obscures your vision. The solution is polarized lenses. Polarized lenses eliminate much of the sun glare that comes from water, the windshields of oncoming cars, and even wet pavement.

Because the sun is just as harmful to your eyes as it is to your skin, it’s important to make sure you have your eyes checked by your eye doctor regularly, and have them dilated at least once every few eye visits to rule out diseases like diabetes. In addition, be aware of any medications you take that may make your eyes or your body more sensitive to the sun.

The staff at Optical Eyeland can assist you with prescribing the right glasses and/or sunglasses that will protect you and your loved ones from harmful UVC rays.

Continuing the foundational values of their business that began twenty-eight years ago, Optical Eyeland is committed to being a family-owned and operated business that provides the greater Apopka area with unsurpassed personal eye care with the most up-to-date equipment. They provide the best eye care the old-fashioned way, focusing on you, one patient at a time.

Owners and operators Julie Bayly and Brian Pinckney make sure that Optical Eyeland provides young and old alike full service professional eye care and comprehensive eye examinations by appointments or by walk-ins, six days a week. With their state-of-the-art facility, they’re committed to staying on the cutting edge of technology and providing the best quality eyewear and service in the area.

Optical Eyeland has invested in the latest equipment to edge and drill patients’ lenses. This allows them to offer the best lens technology without taking weeks for delivery. The new edger also gives them the flexibility to customize shapes of lenses for patients that want a unique style. This new technology saves the patient time when getting their lenses mounted into their existing frames and is equipped to edge lenses into sunglass frames that wrap around your face.

They have a wide range of frames, lenses, contact lenses (bifocal, color, dailies, rigid gas permeable, etc.), and prescription sunglasses to meet every need, and they also provide a large selection of designer frames. Whether you need frame repair or replacement, layaway, accessories, or have a need for the leading technology in vision correction – they are all available at Optical Eyeland at competitive prices.

Optical Eyeland accepts most insurance plans. If Optical Eyeland is not on your provider list, give them a call and they will try to match your plan’s discounts.

Located at 730 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, Optical Eyeland is across from Apopka Land Regional Plaza, on the corner of U.S. Highway 441 and Sheeler Road.

Its hours of operation are Monday and Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Stop in or call Optical Eyeland at 407-880-0335 to schedule an appointment.

