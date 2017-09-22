Storm debris removal starts for unincorporated Orange County

Note: The following information about hurricane debris was received from Orange County government.

Orange County government has initiated its three debris removal and three monitoring contracts for citizens who live in unincorporated Orange County.

Contract forces continue to ramp up to collect storm debris within unincorporated Orange County from public rights-of-way over the next several weeks. Storm debris should be placed along the county public rights-of way for pickup. Roadways, sidewalks, drains, fire hydrants and mailboxes must be kept clear of debris so that youngsters may walk to school without having to walk in yards or in the road.

Vegetative debris sites cannot accept mixed debris. Whether placing for pick-up or dropping off, it is important to separate vegetative storm debris (tree limbs, branches and another organic debris) from storm-related construction debris (shingles, lumber, drywall, fences, etc.) and/or other household goods (appliances). These will be collected separately, and if not separated may not be picked up. Also, never mix household garbage with storm debris.

Pick-Up Schedule

A first pass of vegetative debris pick up began on Thursday, September 14, and should be completed no later than October 13. Vegetative debris (shrubbery, logs, limbs and stumps) may be picked up before construction debris. Once this first pass is completed, crews will return to neighborhoods to pick up additional debris as residents continue their cleanup efforts. Crews should complete all storm related debris pick-up by November 1. Bagged yard waste will not be accepted at the citizen drop-off sites.

Solid Waste (Normal Yard Waste) Pick-Up

Solid Waste is continuing with its regular bagged and bundled yard waste pick up. Vegetative debris (tree limbs, shrubs etc.) bagged and/or bundled will be collected during normally scheduled yard waste collection days. Please adhere to the specified collection guidelines. For detailed information, visit http://www.ocfl.net/?tabid=371 or by calling 407-836-5515.

Gated/Private Community Property Debris Removal

Debris will only be removed from private property in the case of severe damage, per the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) policy. If the debris is an immediate threat to residents, state or local government may enter private property to remove debris to eliminate threats to life, public health, and safety.

Most importantly, Orange County will not remove debris from homes within a private gated community. The county will coordinate debris removal within county rights-of-way. A representative of the community, or the president of the association or the association’s management firm, should contact Orange County by calling 311 to initiate this process. A representative of the county will then respond to the contact, with detailed information on how the process will need to proceed.

The gated/private community could opt to take the debris to a citizen site upon approval by Orange County. A letter will be provided to the community and its contractor specifying the designated citizen site and start and end dates for the debris removal. No debris should be discarded prior to the start date indicated in the letter to the community.

A second option would require a county representative and a county contractor to coordinate a visit to the site to determine the amount of debris that needs to be removed. From there, the county’s contractor may provide a time for the community to move the debris to a location so that Orange County will be able to receive it.

Residents of Municipalities

County crews will not be picking up debris on municipal road rights-of-way. Residents of cities and municipalities should contact their city or town hall for debris pick-up information.

Commercial Property Residences

If residents within a community do not own the property, such as a trailer park, manufactured home community or condominium buildings, the community is not eligible to participate in this program. These communities are considered commercial and not eligible for debris pick up support.

Resident Drop-off (Citizen Sites)

County residents may also drop off vegetative storm debris at designated sites from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. There is no charge to Orange County residents for the use of these sites (proof of residency will be required). The county will not allow debris disposal by commercial contractors or landscaping companies at these sites. These sites may be busy, so please be considerate of others when off-loading debris. Please follow entry and exit signs posted at the site.

Citizen sites are located at:

Northwest Water Reclamation Facility, 701 W McCormick Rd., Apopka; Barnett Park, 4801 W. Colonial Dr., Orlando; Conway Water Treatment Plant, 3590 Manatee St., Orlando; Cypress Grove Park, 290 Holden Ave., Orlando; Fort Christmas Park, 1300 Fort Christmas Rd., Orlando; Harrell Road, 8503 Trevarthon Rd., Orlando; Meadowoods Park, 1751 Rhode Island Woods Cir., Orlando; Rose Place Park, 8200 Old Winter Garden Rd., Apopka; Across from Renaissance Senior Center, 3800 S. Econlockhatchee Trl., Orlando; and West Beach Park Addition – 9227 Winter Garden Vineland Rd., Orlando.