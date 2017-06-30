State holds public hearing about US 441 road improvements in Apopka

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), District Five, conducted a Thursday, June 29, public hearing about design plans for US 441 road improvements in Apopka, which begin west of SR 451 and extend to SR 429 Connector Road in Orange County.

The cost of improvements is $4.9 million, and will be funded in fiscal year 2018.

The public hearing was held at the Apopka Community Center on South Central Avenue, Apopka.

The proposed improvements consist of the rehabilitation of the asphalt pavement, which includes the following:

*Shoulder widening

*Driveway reconstruction within the limits of the proposed shoulder widening

*Curb and median modifications

*Drainage improvements

*Utility coordination

*Traffic operations improvements

*Surveying

*Multimodal enhancements consisting of bicycle, sidewalk and transit improvements

Participants were invited to provide public comments to a court report any time during the hearing.

Written comments can be submitted by mail to: Gene Varano, FDOT Project Manager, 719 South Woodland Boulevard, DeLand, 32720 or by e-mail to gene.varano@dot.state.fl.us no later than Monday, July 10.

All comments, written and oral, will become part of the project’s public record.

For more information on the project, visit www.cflroads.com.

An extended version of this story will appear in the Friday, July 7, edition of The Apopka Chief.