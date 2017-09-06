Shrimp Jubalai, a flavorful medley served over rice

This week, for your pleasurable dining, we have new recipes from several different categories.

Rachel Pfaender’s Cuban Chicken from A Taste of Heaven is heavenly, not only for the palate but beautiful, as well.

A wonderful seafood dish comes from our friends in Plains Pot Pourri. Mrs. Harrison Smith’s Shrimp Jubalai calls for two pounds of fresh shrimp. Prepared in a skillet on the stove in just a short time, this flavorful medley is served over steamy hot rice.

Winona Genton’s Pot Roast in Foil from New Visions Community Church’s Feeding the Flock is different in that you seal the beef in heavy-duty foil. Add an envelope of dry onion soup, a can of mushroom soup, a little water, then place the foil package of meat in a casserole dish. Cook the meat in the oven for an hour and a half or so at 350 degrees. Serve over mashed potatoes or noodles.

This reminds me of a friend who told me that in the early days of raising his family, while on cross-country trips, they would cook the family dinner in foil on top of the engine block! He added potatoes and carrots and onions, etc. What a treat awaited them when they got to their next picnic area.

Toni LaPierre shares her Ham and Cheese Quiche with us through New Visions Community Church’s Feeding the Flock. It is WONDERFUL!

From Southern Living’s All-Time Favorites, we have Carrots with Country Bacon. It looks simple and doesn’t take very long to have a delicious fresh vegetable cooked to perfection.

Another delicious recipe for a fresh vegetable, Broccoli and Walnut Saute, comes from Southern Living’s All-Time Favorites.

Thelma Boltin’s Fruitcake Cookies makes a large recipe of cookies filled with candied fruits and nuts. This lovely cookie recipe comes to us compliments of First Presbyterian’s Treasures and Pleasures.

Please email your recipes to: news@theapopkachief.com or mail them to The Apopka Chief, P.O. Box 880, Apopka, 32704-0880. Moreover, send us not only your recipes but ideas for future recipe columns as well.

RACHEL PFAENDER’S

CUBAN CHICKEN

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda,

A Taste of Heaven

1 cup Uncle Ben’s converted rice, uncooked

1/4 cup salad oil

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

4 tablespoons minced onion

1 clove of garlic, minced

2 cups chicken stock

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon paprika

1 chicken, boiled, cut from bones

1 cup cooked ham, slivered

1/2 cup stuffed olives, sliced

Asparagus tips & peas, cooked

Pimento strips

Wash rice; heat salad oil and pepper in large fry pan; add onion, garlic and rice. Cook over low heat until yellow. Add stock, salt and paprika. Cook tightly over low heat until rice is cooked. Add chicken, ham and olives. Heat thoroughly and place in center of large platter. Surround with cooked asparagus tips and peas and garnish with strips of pimento.

MRS. HARRISON SMITH’S

SHRIMP JUBALAI

Recipe from PLAINS POT POURRI, Food Favorites of Plains, GA

2 pounds fresh shrimp

2 tablespoons peanut oil

3 medium onions, chopped

3 small cloves garlic, chopped

8 stalks celery, chopped

1 green pepper, chopped

1 No. 2-1/2 can tomatoes

3 bay leaves

1 teaspoon thyme

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 small can of pimentos

1 4-ounce can mushrooms

In a large skillet with close-fitting lid, put peanut oil. When hot, add onions and garlic. When onions begin to turn yellow, add 3/4 of the celery, including leaves. Add green pepper and cook over medium heat for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add tomatoes, bay leaves, thyme, chili powder, salt and pepper (to taste). Cover and cook for 10 minutes. Add cleaned shrimp, pimentos, and mushrooms. Cook 7 minutes. Serve over hot rice.

WINONA GENTON’S

POT ROAST IN FOIL

Recipe from New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock

2-1/2 or 3 pound pot roast (rump roast)

1 package dry onion soup mix

1 can condensed cream of mushroom soup

Heavy duty foil

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place meat on large piece of foil. Spread undiluted soup over meat, then sprinkle with dry onion soup mix. Wrap in foil, sealing with double fold. Place seam side up in large casserole dish, adding a little water. Bake for 1-1/2 hours or until tender. When done, lift roast from foil and strain gravy. Slice pot roast and place in casserole or ovenproof serving dish. Spoon some of the gravy over meat, cover and keep warm in oven. Dilute gravy if too thick. Serve gravy with meat and either mashed potatoes or noodles. Makes six servings.

TONI LAPIERRE’S

HAM & CHEESE QUICHE

Recipe from New Vision Community Church’s Feeding the Flock

Pastry for single-crust pie

3 beaten eggs

1-1/2 cup milk

1/4 cup sliced green onions (about 2)

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Dash ground nutmeg

3/4 cup chopped cook ham

1-1/2 cup shredded Swiss cheese (aged Swiss is preferred)

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

Prepare pastry and line pie plate as directed. Line unbaked pastry shell with a double thickness of heavy-duty foil. Bake in 450-degree oven for five minutes. Remove foil. Bake for five to seven minutes more or until pastry is nearly done. Reduce oven temperature to 325 degrees.

Meanwhile, in bowl stir together eggs, milk, green onions, salt, pepper, and nutmeg. Stir in ham. Toss together the cheese and flour. Add to egg mixture; mix well. Pour egg mixture into hot pastry shell. To prevent overbrowning, cover edge of crust with foil. Bake at 325 degrees for 45 minutes or until knife inserted near center comes out clean. Let stand 10 minutes before serving. Makes six servings.

CARROTS WITH COUNTRY BACON

Recipe from

Southern Living All-Time Favorites

4 thick bacon slices

2 pounds carrots, peeled and diagonally sliced into 1-inch pieces

2 cups water

1/4 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

2 tablespoons butter

2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme

Cook bacon in a large skillet over medium heat until crisp. Drain, reserving 1 tablespoon drippings in skillet. Crumble bacon, and set aside. Add carrots and next three ingredients to skillet. Bring to a boil. Cook over medium-high heat 30 to 35 minutes or until liquid is reduced to a glaze and carrots are tender. Sprinkle with thyme and reserved bacon.

Makes 6 to 8 servings.

BROCCOLI AND WALNUT SAUTE

Recipe from

Southern Living All-Time Favorites

1-1/2 pounds fresh broccoli

1/2 cup water

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 teaspoons cornstarch

1 teaspoon chicken bouillon granules

1 garlic clove, minced

1 cup thin onion strips, cut vertically

1/2 cup thin sweet red pepper strips

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1/2 cup chopped walnuts, toasted

Remove and discard broccoli leaves and tough ends of stalks; cut broccoli into flowerets. Peel broccoli stems, and thinly slice. Set broccoli aside.

Combine water and next three ingredients; set cornstarch mixture aside.

Saute garlic, onion, red pepper, and broccoli in oil in a large skillet over medium heat three minutes or until broccoli is crisp-tender.

Add cornstarch mixture to vegetable mixture, and bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Cook one minute, stirring constantly.

Spoon vegetable mixture into a serving dish; sprinkle with walnuts.

Makes 6 servings.

‘COUSIN’ THELMA BOLTIN’S

FRUITCAKE COOKIES (200 to 300)

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Apopka,

Treasures and Pleasures

Sift together and set aside:

3 cups flour

3 teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon soda

Dredge fruits and nuts in 1/2 cup of the sifted flour mixture and set aside.

3/4 pound seedless raisins

2 cups chopped candied cherries

2 cups chopped pitted dates

6 slices chopped candied pineapple

7 cups chopped nuts

Cream together:

1 cup butter

1 cup brown sugar

Add and cream together beaten eggs along with milk alternately along with sifted flour mixture to the butter and brown sugar mixture:

3 eggs,

1/2 cup milk

Add fruit and nuts and fold into the cookie mix.

Drop cookie dough by spoonfuls onto lightly greased cookie sheet. Bake 20 to 30 minutes at 300 to 350 degrees. Yield: 200 to 300 cookies.

Note: Dredging the fruits and nuts prior to baking coats them and helps to keep them in place until the crumb has set. It helps absorb some of the liquid released by the fruit as it bakes. This method works for any baking: muffins, cakes, etc., to keep them from having a soggy bottom.