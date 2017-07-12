Sheeler Auto Repair would like to thank Apopka for their continued support

Since 1998, Sheeler Auto Repair has been helping their customers maintain and repair their automobiles and fleet vehicles.

They’re a full service automotive repair facility, providing repairs and maintenance on all vehicles, (cars, trucks, SUVs and imports), and are dedicated to personal service and quality repairs done in a timely manner.

Sheeler Auto Repair is family owned and operated by brothers Demetrius and Odysseus Vergos and is located at 1908 S. Orange Blossom Trail.

The staff at Sheeler Auto Repair wants you to know there are many things that need to be taken into consideration when you choose an auto repair facility, and there are certain benefits in choosing them as your destination for all your auto repairs.

1. The owners are on sight everyday! No absentee owners as are most corporate chains. They oversee all the work performed at Sheeler Auto Repair to ensure customer satisfaction.

2. They give a 12-month unlimited mileage warranty on all parts and labor. Most area shops give 6 months/6,000 miles and some do 3 months/3,000 mile warranties. Sheeler Auto Repair stands behind all their repairs.

3. Sheeler Auto Repair offers customer pick-up and drop-off to and from home or office.

4. They are open all day Saturday to meet the needs of those of you who are just far too busy or unable to get away from work during the week.

5. Sheeler Auto Repair has invested in all of the most up-to-date state-of-the-art equipment to repair your vehicle efficiently.

6. The customer waiting room is air-conditioned and has cable TV. Restrooms are clean and well stocked. You’ll always find hot complimentary coffee waiting and vending machines for your convenience. Also, an added feature is Wi-Fi high-speed Internet access so you can either pass time or continue to work while your car is being serviced or repaired.

7. No service managers who work for absentee owners at some independent shops or corporate chains that are pressured daily and heavily at the end of the month to attain desired sales. At Sheeler Auto Repair, they thoroughly inspect your vehicle and give you a priority list of all your vehicle’s needs. Safety for you and your family always comes first!

8. Consistency, over 19 years in business and over 35,000 invoices with no issues or complaints from the Better Business Bureau or the Florida State Department of Agriculture, who is the licensing agent for all motor vehicle repair facilities in the state of Florida.

9. The owners are Apopka residents. They support local athletics and various school functions.

10. Sheeler Auto Repair understands that full service gas stations are a thing of the past. Anytime you want air pressure in tires checked or fluid levels OK’d, they’ll do it for you anytime, any day during business hours to help out people that are physically unable to do so or just don’t have the means to do so on their own! This is always free of charge.

Sheeler Auto Repair’s commitment to excellence in service quality is second to none. They invite you to drop by and see the ‘Sheeler Difference’ first hand! Call them at 407-880-5784. You’ll be glad you did.

