Orange County Clerk’s Office has unclaimed checks for residents, businesses

The Orange County Clerk’s Office has unclaimed checks for residents, organizations and businesses in the form of a check that must be claimed by September 1 of this year.

The checks listed are those that were mailed, but never cashed. According to a press statement from the Orange County Clerk’s Office, the possibility is that the intended recipient moved away and did not leave a forwarding address, or put the check away and forgot about it.

The list of more than 5,000 checks includes uncashed jury checks, vendor payments and cash bonds from as low as a penny to over $4,000.

“Our customers deserve to receive the money that is rightly theirs,” said Clerk of Courts Tiffany Moore Russell. “That is why every year we go above and beyond to spread the word about our unclaimed checks list.”

If a resident, organization or a business does not collect their money by September 1, Section 116.21 of Florida Statutes says the money will be forfeited and deposited into the Clerk’s Fine and Forfeiture Fund.

To search the unclaimed checks list, residents, organizations and businesses must visit www.myorangeclerk.com. If they have searched the list and believe the Clerk’s Office is holding a check for them to claim, they should call 407-836-2200 for more information.