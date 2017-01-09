OCPS to celebrate completion of northwest bus depot project

Update: Published to this blog post is a video of the bus depot and fueling station’s ribbon cutting on Tuesday, January 10, at the depot, 425 N. Park Ave., Apopka.

On Tuesday, January 10, Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) and School Board Member Christine Moore will celebrate the completion of the OCPS northwest bus depot and fueling station, which is expected to save the district over $400,000 a year.

The celebration will take place at the northwest bus depot on Votaw Road in Apopka, immediately behind the Apopka Memorial Middle School.

Work on the bus depot included four bus fueling pumps with a canopy, paving, a maintenance building and new landscaping.

With the northwest bus depot in place, the district anticipates saving more than $400,000 a year by not having school buses going out of their way to fuel up in Pine Hills, thus sparing 107,000 miles a year and more than 15,000 gallons of fuel a year.

The numbers come from Bill Wen, OCPS senior director of transportation for OCPS who will be at the Tuesday dedication.

By having a fuel tank on site at the Apopka Memorial Middle School, OCPS will be able to purchase fuel at a lower cost as well, according to OCPS spokeswoman Lauren Roth.

This is a developing story. Please check back later this week for further details online, as well as an expanded article in the Friday, January 13, print edition of The Apopka Chief.