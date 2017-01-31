New OCPS website aims to better serve digital users

Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) has launched a new modern website that will be more accessible and responsive to digital users everywhere.

The new OCPS website is now active. School sites will go live in the spring.

One of the biggest benefits of the new website is that pages will resize themselves on whatever device visitors are using to display the content. Visitors will never have to spread or pinch OCPS’ web pages on their smartphones again.

Here are some highlights of the new OCPS website features:

Responsive design that keeps content at a readable size no matter what size device is used – desktop, tablet, iPad or smartphone

More drop-down menu navigation

Accessibility features helpful to any site visitor

More videos, photos and maps

Social media feeds from Twitter and Facebook pages

A new Google search tool (launches with school sites in spring)

Drag and drop editing

24/7 support for page managers via online chat, phone or email

School websites can be found on the new site by clicking “Select School” at the top of the front page. It will redirect users to the old website’s “Find My School” page.

Anyone who has bookmarked pages on the district site will need to navigate the new site to find favorites and save them again.

Feedback is welcome about the fresh innovative new look and navigation. Comments or questions can be sent to webmaster@ocps.net.