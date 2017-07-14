New Errol developers getting word out about plans through open house

About 25 residents attended the Tuesday, July 11, open house to view renderings of the New Errol development where 264 new residential units, and amenities such as a new clubhouse and lodge, a community water park, and a tavern-style restaurant and bar are planned.

The master plan is a bid for Signature H Property Group, a residential real estate company in Celebration, to save the golf course at Errol Estate from permanent closure. Right now, Signature H has been losing $50,000 per month in operations.

According to Helmut Wyzisk III, a principal of Celebration developer Signature H Property Group, 50 people came to the first open house on Thursday, July 6.

Since July 6, Signature H has been hosting an open house every Tuesday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and every Thursday from 6-8 p.m. in the company’s permanent offices on the second level of the Apopka Golf & Tennis at Errol Estate clubhouse.

Because of the extensive work that will go into redeveloping the golf course, it is scheduled to shut down in early September, according to Wyzisk and Paul Fisher, Signature H vice president of operations.

All of New Errol, with its new amenities and residential units, is expected to open during the holiday season of 2018.

The New Errol master plan will have a Planning Commission public hearing on Tuesday, July 25, at 6 p.m. at the Apopka Community Center, 519 S. Central Ave.

The City Council is slated to hear about the master plan in an August 22 meeting at 5:30 p.m., also at the community center.

If the plans are OK’d by the city, the plans then go to the state for approval.

An expanded version of this story appear in the Friday, July 14, issue of The Apopka Chief. Pick up a copy at multiple locations in and around the Apopka area.