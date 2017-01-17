Marvin C. Zanders Community Love Recognition Banquet will honor retired educator

The 17th annual Marvin C. Zanders Community Love Recognition Banquet will honor a retired educator with an award on Saturday, February 4, at 6 p.m. at the John H. Bridges Community Center, Building A, 445 W. 13th St., Apopka.

The South Apopka Ministerial Alliance is collaborating with Helen R. Zanders, president/CEO of the Marvin C. Zanders Funeral Home and the late Marvin C. Zanders’ daughter, on the banquet. This year’s theme is “A Salute to Community Activism and Service.”

According to a letter from the South Apopka Ministerial Alliance, the 2017 Humanitarian of the Year honoree is retired educator Bertha McGraw.

“We will recognize the extraordinary contributions of an individual whose leadership and continuous community service has made a positive impact within our community,” the letter reads about McGraw. “Her untiring volunteer work mentoring, educating and making a difference in the lives of young people emulates the life work of the late Mr. Marvin C. Zanders.”

A corporate level sponsorship is $300, which includes a seating of eight and the organization’s name getting printed in the souvenir book. Checks should be made payable to the South Apopka Ministerial Alliance.

For more information, contact corporate sponsorship team members Rev. Richard E. King at 407-383-7009, Elder Shirley Sharpe-Terrell at 321-299-7276, or Ella J. Gilmore at 407-222-4598.

