Maltby’s Tree Service and Landscaping is ‘hands down, the best around’

Trees provide shade for you and your family in the hot summer sun, delicious fruits, and a place for birds to nest. They can also improve the appearance of your property when they’re properly maintained.

No matter how beautiful trees might be, they can cause much frustration for the homeowner. It can be exasperating to have to rake leaves or fish them out of rain gutters. But, beyond the irritations trees can bring about, their roots can cause serious damage to structures and foundations. Pipes can be broken and septic systems can be destroyed by a tree’s root system. Basement walls can be damaged or broken and porches, patios, and sidewalks can be uplifted.

Other issues or concerns for your trees can be storm related. Many trees can be damaged from strong winds and hail, or even be uprooted. A lot of damage can be avoided if your trees are properly maintained. Some yards and commercial properties may have too many trees or may have one in the wrong place. You may also have low hanging limbs that are causing concern. In any of these scenarios, Maltby’s Tree Service and Landscaping can help make your life easier and safer.

Owner and operator James Maltby stated, “If you have a tree that has grown too large for your property, is damaging your foundation, or is in danger of breaking or falling on the roof of your home, this can be a major cause for concern. When these things happen, call us. We have trained professionals and we provide the best in customer service. We pride ourselves on a fast response time and the best prices guaranteed.”

Mr. Maltby went on to say, “We provide free stump grinding with tree removal services and always provide free estimates. Whenever we perform a tree removal service, our employees work quickly and efficiently, while adhering to the highest standards of safety. We do all that and at very competitive prices.”

Maltby’s Tree Service and Landscaping is a full service tree service that offers tree trimming, tree removal, landscaping, and monthly maintenance. Along with these services, they’re the experts to use for new landscape installation and stump grinding. Their staff is always ready to assist you, and makes sure your landscaping and tree needs are met to your satisfaction.

Maltby’s Tree Service and Landscaping prides themselves on quick response times. They’re reachable 24 hours a day for any after hours emergency service.

Owner James Maltby was born and raised in Apopka. He’s a family man, and all of his employees have been with his company for many years. They hire the best in the business, and honest and dependable work is their priority.

They’re fully licensed and insured, including Workers’ Compensation on all employees. For your convenience and peace of mind, a management team member is always on site for all services and property evaluations.

Maltby’s Tree Service and Landscaping would be happy to quote commercial tree trimming or removal jobs. With over 15 years in business, you can rest assured you’re in good hands with a company that prides itself on a job well done.

Call them today at 321-689-5866 to set an appointment and see why Maltby’s Tree Service and Landscaping is quickly becoming a leader in their field.

