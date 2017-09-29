Local airport authority still looking for support from elected officials

The West Orange Airport Authority (WOAA) gave an update about its quest to find government support for the organization and a possible feasibility study for improving a local airport at the Wednesday, September 27, meeting at Winter Garden City Hall in Winter Garden.

Since the board did not reach a quorum, they could not vote on the May 24 WOAA meeting minutes or the proposed 2017-2018 budget. Those items will be voted on at the next meeting scheduled for May 23, 2018, at Ocoee City Hall.

In the chairman’s report, Welch said he reached out to state and local elected officials about financial options for keeping the WOAA afloat and creating a feasibility study on upgrades to the Orlando Apopka Airport, a privately owned but public-use airport located in Apopka, to facilitate general aviation. The city of Apopka invested in the airport’s facilities operation.

The only individual who responded to Welch was Apopka Mayor Joe Kilsheimer, Welch said.

The WOAA only requires about $2,500 a year to run, most of which goes to insurance. The organization has enough in reserves through 2019, according to Welch in an email after the meeting.

Two feasibility studies “that were more like needs analysis” have already been conducted on the Orlando Apopka Airport, according to Welch. He believes that the next feasibility study, which may cost about $25,000, would be on the practicality of a new runway.