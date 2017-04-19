Habitat for Humanity, Lowe’s team up for Women Build Week at Juniper Bend subdivision in Apopka

The following is from Habitat for Humanity Seminole-Apopka.

Habitat for Humanity Seminole-Apopka and six future homeowners will work alongside Lowe’s volunteers and all-female construction crews for Habitat for Humanity’s 10th annual National Women Build Week at Juniper Bend in Apopka and at Magnolia Place in Longwood from Saturday-Sunday, May 6-14.

Habitat’s National Women Build Week invites women to help make a difference and devote at least one day to help build decent and affordable housing in their local communities.

More than 17,000 women, including Lowe’s Heroes volunteers, are expected to volunteer at construction sites across the country as part of Habitat’s 2017 National Women Build Week.

“This is our fourth year participating in the National Women Build Week event. In a very short time, the program has grown to become a significant part of our affiliate,” said Penny Seater, Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity Seminole-Apopka. “We continue to be amazed at the number of women coming out to be a part of building strength, stability and self-reliance in our community. It’s inspiring to see how they come together, empowering each other and the families.”

At Juniper Bend and Magnolia Place, volunteers will work on a total of five homes for local families. Twenty-five teams have formed to fundraise and build in the two locations. The teams working in Apopka will be some of the first volunteers to work in the Juniper Bend community, a project that will become a neighborhood of 24 homes.

Teams working at Magnolia Place have the opportunity to complete the remaining four townhome units. Women Build teams worked on the first six units during the 2016 build week.

Lowe’s helped launch National Women Build Week in 2008 to empower women to advocate for affordable housing and spotlight the homeownership challenges faced by many.

Lowe’s Heroes will be among more than 140 volunteers joining to help build decent, affordable housing in the Apopka and Longwood communities as part of National Women Build Week.

“Through our partnership with Habitat and support of National Women Build Week, Lowe’s empowers women to get involved in their communities, learn construction skills and make a meaningful impact,” said James Frison, Lowe’s spokesman. “We’re grateful to all the women in Apopka and Longwood who will volunteer this week to help build and repair decent and affordable housing.”

Habitat’s first Women Build event was held in 1998. Since then, all-women construction crews have helped build more than 2,500 homes in partnership with families.

For more information on Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build program and to learn about Women Build events in communities across the U.S. year-round, visit www.habitat.org/wb.