Greek chicken salad is delightfully perfect for this time of year

The delicious recipe for Shirley Patterson’s Southern Fried Fish is found in Treasures and Pleasures of First Presbyterian Church of Apopka, and we send out our heart-felt ‘thank you’ to them.

Shrimp and Lobster Jambalaya from Paths of Sunshine calls for a lobster and two pounds of large shrimp along with other lovely ingredients.

Melinda Allanson’s Greek Chicken Salad is delightful and perfect for this time of year. This recipe is compliments of First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda.

From Field to Feast we have Roy and Wendy Petteway’s Ranch Hand Hamburger Casserole. “When my mother died, my father had to do everything,” Roy, of Petteway Citrus & Cattle in Zolfo Springs, says. “This dish was a ranch staple. It was something he could put in the oven, then get back to ranching and have a meal on the table for us. We still make it to this day.” This version is inspired by the Petteway recipe.

Earl Coell’s Rice from our friends at the Apopka Citizen’s Police Alumni Association looks quick and easy as well as delicious.

Southern Living’s All Time Favorites gives us a new way to prepare green beans that appears to be delicious.

Also from Southern Living, we have a skillet dish, Cabbage-Onion-Sweet Pepper Medley. It uses bacon, the drippings from which you use to sauté the vegetables prior to cooking. I can’t wait to try it.

From Charleston Receipts, we have pickled Jerusalem Artichokes. This tuber is no relation to the green vegetable we call artichokes. It also has nothing to do with Jerusalem. They are a knobby fat root that needs scrubbing prior to pickling. They grow so easily that they often take over a garden spot if not kept in check.

Jerusalem artichokes, also called sunroot, sunchoke, or earth apple, is a species of sunflower and cultivated across the temperate zone for its tuber, which is used as a root vegetable. It was first extensively cultivated by Native Americans long before the arrival of Europeans which obscures the native range of the species.

Please email your recipes to: news@theapopkachief.com or mail them to The Apopka Chief, P.O. Box 880, Apopka, 32704-0880. And send us not only your recipes but ideas for future recipe columns as well.

SHIRLEY PATTERSON’S

SOUTHERN FRIED FISH

Recipe from 1990 Presbyterian

Women First Presbyterian

Church of Apopka

Treasures and Pleasures

1 cup corn meal

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon paprika

Vegetable oil for frying

Mix dry ingredients together in a paper bag; place fish in bag and shake to coat with mixture. Place fish in skillet with hot vegetable oil and fry 7 to 12 minutes or until golden brown and flaky.

LOBSTER AND SHRIMP JAMBALAYA

Recipe from Florida Federation of Garden Clubs Inc., Paths of Sunshine

1 cup onion, chopped

1 clove garlic, chopped

1 green pepper, chopped

Margarine or butter

2 cups (approximately 1 pound), cooked smoked ham

1 (29-ounce) can tomatoes

2 (7-ounce) bottles clam juice

1 (10-ounce) package yellow Spanish rice

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon salt

2-1/4 cups water

1 Maine lobster tail, cut into pieces

2 pounds large shrimp, cooked and cleaned

Saute onions, garlic and pepper in butter. Put all ingredients except shrimp and cooked cut-up lobster tail together in large baking dish. Cover. Bake in pre-heated 400 degree oven for 1 hour, stirring occasionally. When baked, add shrimp and lobster that have been brought to room temperature. Heat slightly in oven for 2 to 3 minutes. Serve with buttered, seasoned Cuban bread. Makes 6 to 8 servings.

MELINDA STOKES ALLANSON’S GREEK CHICKEN SALAD

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda’s

A Taste of Heaven

3 cups cooked chicken, cubed (about three breasts)

2 medium cucumbers, peeled, seeded and chopped

1-1/4 cups Feta cheese, crumbled

2/3 cup (or 1 can) black olives, sliced

1/4 cup fresh parsley, snipped

1 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup plain yogurt

1 tablespoon dried oregano

3 cloves garlic (or to taste)

Lettuce

Combine chicken, cucumber, Feta, olives and parsley. Set aside. In a small bowl, mix mayonnaise, yogurt, oregano and crushed garlic. Use much less garlic if salad will stand more than a couple of hours before serving. Add to chicken mixture. Toss to coat. Cover and chill. Serve over lettuce. Also very good over toasted French rolls.

ROY AND WENDY PETTEWAY’S RANCH HAND

HAMBURGER CASSEROLE

Recipe from Field to Feast

1 pound ground beef

1-1/4 teaspoons coarse salt, divided

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided

1 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup whole or 2% milk

1 egg

4 to 5 Yukon Gold potatoes, sliced very thinly

1-1/2 cups sliced crimini mushrooms

1 large sweet yellow onion, sliced very thinly

8-ounce block sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Farenheit. Brown ground beef in a large skillet. Strain and discard excess fat. Season with 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

Whisk cream, milk, and egg in a large bowl until slightly thickened. Whisk in 1/4 teaspoon salt until it dissolves. Set aside.

Place browned beef in the bottom of a Dutch oven. Top with sliced potatoes and sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Pour half of milk mixture over potatoes.

Top with mushrooms. Sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt. Arrange sliced onion and cheese on top. Pour remaining milk mixture over top.

Bake, uncovered, for 1-1/2 to 2 hours, or until potatoes are soft and onions are tender.

EARL COELL’S RICE

Recipe from Apopka Citizen Police Alumni Association’s Sharing Our Finest Cookbook

1/2 pound bacon

1 small onion

1 cup tomatoes

2 cups cooked rice

Cut bacon into small pieces and fry. Brown minced onion in bacon grease. Add tomatoes and cooked rice. Blend well and serve.

BEANS, GREEN, WITH

CARAMELIZED ONION

Recipe from Southern Living

All-Time Favorites

2 pounds fresh green beans

2 large sweet onions

3 tablespoons butter, divided

3 tablespoons light brown sugar

1-1/2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

Trim beans. Cook beans in boiling water to cover 12 to 15 minutes or until tender. Drain and set aside, or cover and chill overnight, if desired.

Meanwhile, cut onions into thin slices, and cut each slice in half.

Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, and add onion; cook 8 to 10 minutes (do not stir). Continue cooking onion, stirring often, 15 to 20 minutes or until golden. Reduce heat to medium; stir in remaining 2 tablespoons butter and brown sugar.

Add green beans, and cook five minutes or until thoroughly heated. Add vinegar; toss to coat.

Makes 8 servings.

CABBAGE-ONION-SWEET

PEPPER MEDLEY

Recipe from Southern Living

All-Time Favorites

1/2 small sweet red pepper

1/2 small sweet yellow pepper

1/2 small green pepper

2 slices bacon

1 onion, chopped

2 cups shredded cabbage

3 tablespoons white vinegar

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 tablespoon water

1-1/2 teaspoons brown sugar

1-1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Cut peppers into 2-inch long thin strips; cut bacon into 1-inch pieces.

Cook bacon in a large skillet until crisp. Add pepper strips, onion, and cabbage, tossing gently.

Combine vinegar and remaining six ingredients in a jar; cover tightly, and shake vigorously. Add to vegetable mixture in skillet, stirring gently.

Bring to a boil; cover, reduce heat, and simmer eight minutes or until cabbage is tender, stirring occasionally. Serve immediately. Makes 3 servings.

PLAIN WHOLE (JERUSALEM)

ARTICHOKE PICKLES

Recipe from Charleston Receipts

1 peck* Jerusalem artichokes

1 gallon vinegar

1 pound white sugar

1 cup salt

String of hot peppers or bell peppers

1 ounce whole black peppercorn

Wash and clean artichokes. Soak overnight in salt water. Dry with a cloth. Fill jars, adding a hot pepper or a ring of bell pepper. Boil other ingredients for 5 minutes, then cover the artichokes with this mixture and seal while hot. Yield: 8 quarts.

NOTE: * 1 peck = 2 gallons. 4 pecks = 1 bushel.