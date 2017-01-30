The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services encourages 9th through 12th grade students to enter the department’s “Fresh From Florida” Student Chef Cook-Off before the Thursday, February 2 deadline.

Students can submit original recipes featuring locally grown products for the chance to have their meal served in school cafeterias. For rules and to submit an entry, visit www.FreshFromFlorida.com/StudentCookOff.

Entry requirements include:

• Applicants must be a Florida student in 9th through 12th grade.

• The recipe must be original and submitted with a photo.

• The recipe must contain one fresh fruit or fresh vegetable grown in Florida.

• The recipe must have clear directions and be prepared in 75 minutes or less.

• The recipe must promote good nutrition and healthy eating habits.

Students first submit their recipes and pictures to be judged on nutrition, presentation/appeal and originality. Finalists will be chosen to compete in five regional cook-offs, which will be held this March and April in the following counties: Dade, Duval, Escambia, Hillsborough and Indian River.

The first place winners of each region will continue to the statewide cook-off at the Florida School Nutrition Association annual conference in Orlando on Saturday, April 22. The “Fresh From Florida” Student Chef Cook-Off champion will be invited to serve with a professional chef at one of the department’s future events.

For more information on the “Fresh From Florida” Student Chef Cook-Off and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, visit www.FreshFromFlorida.com.