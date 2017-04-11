Former Apopka city administrator gets 3 years probation in crash

By John Peery

Apopka Chief Staff

About a year after a crash in which his truck was involved in a crash in Lake County, former Apopka city administrator Richard Anderson was sentence to three years felony probation after he pleaded no contest to leaving the scene of a crashing involving injury.

Anderson, 62, was sentenced Tuesday, April 11, by Circuit Court Judge Lawrence J. Semento in Tavares. His driver’s license was also suspended for three years, although he may apply for a business-purpose license. According to court documents, Anderson must also attend and complete a victim’s awareness panel. After 18 months of probation, he will also be allowed to petition for early termination of his probation. Anderson had to pay $851.50 in court costs and fines, according to court documents.

Judge Semento also withheld adjudication, which means that Anderson will not have a felony record if he completes his probation successfully.

The crash occurred on State Road 46 in Lake County on April 5, 2016, and Anderson was charged with three felonies and two misdemeanors by the Florida Highway Patrol.

Although Anderson was accused of being behind the wheel of his 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck in the crash, prosecutors said they couldn’t prove that he was.

Anderson’s truck was involved in a head-on collision on SR 46 with a 2007 Toyota Corolla driven by Michael Scott Falcon of Grand Island, a small community in Lake County. Falcon, who suffered serious injuries in the crash, sued Anderson about two weeks after the wreck. He and Anderson settled that suit in early February but the settlement was kept confidential.

Anderson also was serving as a lobbyist and special-projects manager when the crash occurred and the city fired him from that job after the Florida Highway Patrol arrested him on May 31, 2016. Anderson had been paid $22,000 per month for the lobbying and special-projects work with the city. That contract began in September 2014 immediately after Anderson retired as the city administrator, a position he had held for several years.

The city sued Anderson for $155,000, which is double the amount that Anderson would have been paid had the contract been fulfilled by its completion date of mid-September 2016. The city claimed breach of contract, saying that he damaged the city’s reputation by not telling them about the crash.

Circuit Court Judge Julie H. O’Kane threw out the city’s initial filing in mid-February, but allowed the city to re-file, which it did in mid-March. That second complaint has not yet been heard.

Late last week, Anderson changed attorneys to fight the city’s suit, dropping Cherish A. Benedict and hiring Michael D. Jones, according to court documents.