Five ways to make the most of your Caribbean cruise with Norwegian Cruise Line

Five ways to make the most of your Caribbean cruise with Norwegian...

There is something for everyone onboard one of the great Norwegian Cruise Line ships.

With freestyle dining options, a young fleet of ships and many great itineraries, your Cruise Planners travel advisor can help you plan your next cruise vacation.

Here are five things to look forward to as you set sail:

1. Cruise to new heights. You’ll be soaring above the sea as you walk the plank or conquer the ropes course on the newest ship, the Norwegian Escape. Fly across the ship on the zip line or touch the sky on the bungee trampoline. However, whatever you want to get your adrenaline flowing, the Norwegian Breakaway class ships will have you soaring.

2. Relax on your private island. Unwind on the sandy beaches or kick up your fins in the warm waters of Norwegian’s private island, Great Stirrup Cay. This year, the ultimate island luxury experience will be added with the launch of new beach villas, scenic dining options, and oceanfront spa rooms. Book now to get the best rates.

3. Become a cocktail connoisseur. Enjoy free unlimited beverages on Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Sky – with 12 bars and lounges to visit, you’ll have plenty of time to try all the Caribbean-inspired coladas, daiquiris, mojitos that the bartender can concoct. Cheer on your favorite team with a cold draft at the sports bar or pair your dinner with a fine wine – and don’t worry about the check during these 3- and 4-day sailings! It’s all-inclusive.

4. Make new friends (under the sea). All across the Caribbean, there are ways for you to get wet and wild with some of the ocean’s favorite creatures. Spot whales and dolphins on a sightseeing cruise in Grenada, dive among corals and critters in Belize, or get up close with stingrays in Grand Cayman.

5. Live the suite life. Sailing in The Haven by Norwegian is like having your own private cruise ship. With access to concierge service, a 24-hour butler, an exclusive sundeck and priority access to dining and entertainment, you’ll feel as though the ship was chartered just for you.

