Fishin’ is good in area lakes, rivers despite the eclipse

Hello Folks,

Well, we got to have an experience early this week with the solar eclipse. We haven’t had one like the one today in almost 100 years. We have had some other solar eclipses but we haven’t had one go coast-to-coast since June 8, 1918. I hope you had the right glasses and you got a chance to view it. I was out and it got a little darker but I did notice that it got a little cooler durin’ the eclipse.

Anyway, I sure hope the eclipse didn’t mess up the fishin’. Right now, the fishin’ is really good in most of the lakes in our area. The bluegills and shellcrackers are still bitin’ in Lake Monroe. Most folks are driftin’ open water with crickets and red worms. Folks are catchin’ some nice panfish off the seawall in Sanford and around the docks as well.

The panfish are still bitin’ good in John’s Lake on the west side of town. Drift open water with crickets and red worms. If you can find a bed of ‘em, try usin’ small Beetle Spins and Road Runners on light line for some great action.

A fishin’ buddy of mine was on the St. Johns River over the weekend and he caught a lot of bass in the St. Johns and in Lake Woodruff. Most of the bass were in the 1 lb. to 2 lbs. range. He didn’t catch any big uns but had a lot of fun just catchin’ bass.

As I mentioned last week, with all the rain we are havin’, you will find the water flowin’ into the lakes and into the St. Johns as well. If you fish the river, look for water flowin’ in from the feeder creeks and you should find some bass hangin’ around those areas feedin’ on the bait fish.

Down on the Kissimmee Chain, you will find plenty of water flowin’ from West Lake Toho all the way to Lake Kissimmee. Look for bass feedin’ where the water dumps into each lake. You need to use crankbaits, swim-baits, or plastic worms. Some folks like to use a Carolina-rigged plastic worm in those types of areas, too. If you get on the water early, try fishin’ a plastic frog or a toad around the pads and reeds for some early-mornin’ bites. You can also try fishin’ a swim-bait across the top of the water as well.

Folks have been catchin’ some nice bass on the Butler Chain. You need to get on the water at first light. You will find some bass feedin’ on the bait-fish along the shoreline cover. Try usin’ a noisy top-water bait like a Devils Horse or a Buzz-bait, something that’s gonna make some noise to get the attention of those bass. Once the sun gets up, switch to a plastic worm or slow-sinkin’ Senko-type baits. Move to deeper water and find some clumps of hydrilla or some eel-grass beds once the sun gets high in the sky.

If you go to the Harris Chain, try fishin’ around the lily pads and shoreline grass for an early-mornin’ bite. Once the sun gets up and you can find some shaded areas in the grass or pads, get your flippin’ rod out and flip the heavy cover for bass. Look for matted grass or clumps of hydrilla.

Well, I hope you have a great week and get a chance to go fishin’. See ya next week.

Tip of the week: runnin’ water.

Save a few and good luck!