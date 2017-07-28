First vote successful for New Errol

The Apopka Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend approval on a large-scale future land-use amendment for a development proposed in Errol Estate, a plan that some homeowners hope will save the floundering golf course and country club from permanent closure.

More than 400 residents packed the Apopka Community Center to hear and comment on the proposed New Errol master plan at the Tuesday, July 25, Planning Commission meeting.

The public hearing specifically covered a proposal to have the zoning category of a few parcels at Errol Estate changed from park and recreation to planned unit development on an estimated 79 acres.

The proposed New Errol development would have 261 new residential homes, a 180-bed assisted living facility and a 60-bed post-acute rehabilitation unit, a community water park, an 18-hole championship caliber golf course, a new clubhouse and lodge with a tavern-style restaurant and bar, and a 34-room hotel. A new entryway and roadway coming off Vick Road is planned.

Developers said multiple amenities at New Errol would better sustain the golf course financially than if the golf course were the only draw. Currently, it’s losing $50,000 per month in operations.

According to Helmut Wyzisk III, a principal for real estate developer Signature H Property Group, a golf course as the only amenity is a business model that does not work anymore. Since 2000, 1,400 golf courses in Florida have closed, he said. When a golf course shuts down, its surrounding homes experience a 24 percent decline in market value.

Signature H representatives intend to close the golf course this September due to the extensive work that will go into redeveloping the golf course.

The Apopka City Council will hold an additional meeting August 22 at the Apopka Community Center to vote on transmitting the plan to the state Department of Economic Opportunity for review.

State review could take up to 60 days, but the Wyzisks are hoping it comes more quickly than that. After that, the City Council will schedule a vote for the large-scale comprehensive plan amendment and rezoning.

An expanded version of this story appears in the Friday, July 28, issue of The Apopka Chief. To find out more about what happened at the meeting, pick up a copy of the newspaper at multiple locations in and around the Apopka area.