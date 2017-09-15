Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs signed an emergency executive order on Thursday, September 14, that mapped out directives regarding nursing homes and assisted living facilities, as part of extending the local state of emergency that was declared because of Hurricane Irma.

Under the executive order, all Orange County nursing homes, care facilities for people with disabilities, and assisted living facilities without electricity and air conditioning must carry out their comprehensive emergency management plan. The executive order applies to both incorporated and unincorporated areas of Orange County.

Furthermore, facilities that are relocating to an alternative location must notify the Agency for Health Care Administration and Orange County Emergency Operations Center. If there is no backup site for residents, the facilities must contact the Agency for Health Care Administration.

Orange County declared a state of local emergency on September 7 in response to Hurricane Irma, which reached Central Florida in the early morning hours of Monday, September 11 as a Category 1.

On Wednesday, September 13, Orange County Fire Rescue evacuated patients from two assisted living facilities due to power outages caused by Irma.

Eight-two residents evacuated Brookdale Wekiwa Springs, located on South Wekiwa Springs Road in Apopka, while 40 patients left Green Tree Assisted Living Facility on Forest City Road in Orlando.

Orange County ordered the evacuations after emergency calls were made to the county regarding patients of both facilities.

As mayor, Jacobs is the director of Orange County Emergency Management.