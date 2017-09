Disney on Ice postponed due to Hurrican Irma

ORLANDO PERFORMANCES OF DISNEY ON ICE POSTPONED DUE TO HURRICANE IRMA

[September 7, 2017] – In an effort to ensure the safety of our patrons, all performances of Disney On Ice presents Dare To Dream previously scheduled for Friday, September 8 through Sunday, September 10 at Amway Center have been postponed due to Hurricane Irma. A return engagement is scheduled for May 2018. Specific dates remain to be determined. Tickets will be honored for the rescheduled performances.

Ticketholders should monitor Amway Center’s website and social media channels for further details and information.

