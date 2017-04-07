Debbie Turner Cancer Center to host sixth annual golf tournament

The Debbie Turner Cancer Center’s sixth annual Golf Tournament will be on Saturday, April 22, at the Forest Lake Golf Club, located at 10521 Clarcona Ocoee Road, Apopka.

Registration for the 18 hole, four-man scramble event will begin at 7:30 a.m.

Shotgun starts at 8:30 a.m.

There will be prizes for first and second place teams, longest drive and closest to the pin. In addition, there will be door prizes and a 50/50 raffle.

Price is $100 per player or $375 per foursome and includes lunch with a drink.

For lunch only, the cost is $20.

Title sponsorship and sponsorships are available.

For more information, contact the cancer center at 407-464-0978, visit www.wecareapopka.org or email debbieturnercancercenter@gmail.com.

