Dance through summer at KidzDance

KIDZDANCE is proudly celebrating 15 years teaching children’s dance in Apopka! Voted Best of Apopka eight years in a row and also the Apopka/Maitland Macaroni Kids #1 Dance Studio, they are thankful to the community for this honor.

DANCE is a dream for not only the little ones, now beginning at age 18 months, but also for children of all ages who have never danced but decided they would like to learn! KIDZDANCE offers classes at level one and up for both Pre-K students and for teens! Anyone can learn! The KIDZDANCE schedule includes classes in Ballet, Tap, Jazz, Lyrical, Contemporary, Hip Hop, and Acro for age two-and-a-half to adult! Adult dancers frequently return to dance and they are ready for you! Drop-in classes are also available to keep your dance moving forward! Adult Barre’, a new program, begins August 18th.

KIDZCAMP is a summer dance camp for ages 6-13. Camp is offered Monday – Friday, with drop-off as early as 7:30 and pick-up by 6 p.m. Each week offers a new theme. This year’s choices include The Artist’s Palette, Fashion Design, The Wedding Project, Scent Wars, Sprout House, Be-Jeweled, and Kidz in the Kitchen. The schedule includes a dance class every day, plus team building, craft projects and more! In addition, PRINCESS CAMP begins July 10 for ages three to five. This camp is offered daily from 9 a.m.-12 noon, and is packed with dance and princess fun! Visit kidzdance.com for more information on summer at KIDZDANCE! But hurry! Space fills fast!

The KIDZDANCE teaching staff is carefully selected to provide not only excellent training through the KIDZDANCE curriculum, but also offers talented young dancers guidance in entering college where their training can be continued, and even into the industry where Floridians have numerous opportunities at their beautiful parks!

Every child should have an opportunity to shine! KIDZDANCE offers weekly classes for those who want to take a class, a Performance Company for those who would like to perform on stage throughout the season, and a Competition Team for those who would like to compete.

A free trial class awaits! And, KIDZDANCE is the only studio in Central Florida that offers large viewing lounges where parents can watch a class comfortably every week through large one-way glass openings. And for all of your dancewear needs, DANCEGEAR, located at the entrance to the studio, carries Capezio, Bloch, Bodywrappers, So Danca, and more! Pointe shoe fittings are also available by appointment.

They also offer on-site fittings for local high schools and studios! Call them today to try a free class at the studio or stop by and visit!

LET’S DANCE!

CALL 407-889-9898 FOR A FREE TRIAL CLASS.

VISIT THEM ON THE WEB AT WWW.KIDZDANCE.COM, OR VISIT THEM IN VICTORIA PLAZA, ON U.S. HIGHWAY 441, SR 451 AND VICK ROAD!

EXPERIENCE KIDZDANCE!! Stop in any time, tour the studio, meet the staff, and see why they are OFTEN IMITATED, BUT NEVER DUPLICATED!!!

Advertisement