Couples can say “I do” at Orange County Clerk’s Apopka branch on Valentine’s Day

Couples can say “I do” at Orange County Clerk’s Apopka branch on...

Couples can say “I do” at the Orange County Clerk’s Apopka branch on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, February 14.

Besides the Apopka branch, at 1111 N. Rock Springs Road, Apopka, the Orange County Clerk of Courts office also has available wedding ceremonies at the following locations:

• Orange County Courthouse: 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando

• Ocoee branch: 475 West Story Road

• Winter Park branch: 450 North Lakemont Ave., Winter Park

The Orange County Courthouse’s ceremony room consists of a gorgeous white flower archway for couples as they take their vows during a simple and elegant ceremony. Neatly lined white chairs are available in the room for family and friends in attendance.

Ceremonies cost $30 and are performed on a first-come, first-served basis once couples have obtained and met all the requirements for a marriage license. The fee to obtain a marriage license is $93.50, which can be reduced for Florida residents who complete a pre-marital preparation course.

Clerk Tiffany Moore Russell will perform some ceremonies from 2 to 3 p.m. at the downtown courthouse on Valentine’s Day.

The Orange County Clerk of Courts’ new eMarriage application also makes it easier than ever for couples to start the application process for a marriage license on-line before going to one of the locations.

For more information on eMarriage, the marriage license application process, required documents, the ceremony rooms and more, please visit the Marriages section of the Orange County Clerk of Courts.