Conservation group to volunteer at Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive in honor of its 2nd anniversary

To commemorate the second anniversary of the opening of the Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive, Orange Audubon Society volunteers will be along the drive on Sunday, April 30, with spotting scopes, binoculars, and bird books, to help beginners enjoy some of the most interesting birds and other wildlife. Orange Audubon Society volunteers will be on the drive that day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The St. Johns River Water Management District opened the 11-mile Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive on May 1, 2015. In two years, approximately 130,000 people have explored the drive, marveled at alligators and wading birds, learned the difference between coots, grebes, and ducks, and turned up rarities. Photographers find the drive a paradise.

The wildlife drive is open from sunrise to an hour before sunset, Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and most federal holidays. It is located at 2803 Lust Road, Apopka, and is free.

