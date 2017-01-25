Community plans new Lake Avenue Park playground on Design Day

A zipline. A maze. A climbing wall.

These were some of the suggested amenities the kids conceived in the children’s design session of the Tuesday, January 24, Design Day, when community members planned the construction of a new Lake Avenue Park playground.

The Design Day meeting began with a site walk of Lake Avenue Park at North Lake Avenue. Representatives of partnering entities, city staff, elected officials and other community members discussed ideas for the playground and some measuring of the grounds was done.

“They were looking at the maximum area for the playground itself, the structure and the center. We’ll know more about the details in the next section (of the meeting, the children and adult sessions),” said city of Apopka spokesman Robert Sargent.

After the site walk, the meeting moved to the Fran Carlton Center on North Forest Avenue. There, children drew up their dream playground and presented their designs.

Following the children’s design session, adults had their planning session, where they learned more about working with KaBOOM! and had the opportunity to sign up to be on the planning committee.

The Lake Avenue Park playground will be the 136th built by KaBOOM! and Foresters Financial. KaBOOM! is the national nonprofit dedicated to giving kids the childhood they deserve by bringing play to those who need it most. Foresters Financial supports KaBOOM! in promoting and protecting a child’s right to active play at home, at school and in the community.

The city of Apopka, the Big Potato Foundation, the Rotary Club of Apopka, and the Independent Order of Foresters will build the new playground in one day, on Saturday, April 8.

