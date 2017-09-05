Come on in to Argos Family Diner, where comfort and food come in equally generous portions

George and Demetrios, owners of Argos Family Diner, have created a restaurant that is focused on people, while serving quality food at a great value. “We treat people like they matter. It’s about the stories, about being part of a community that never lets you feel alone,” stated owner/operator Demetrios Girmis.

There is no better way to start your day than with a home cooked breakfast from Argos Family Diner. They were voted one of the top restaurants in the 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 Best of Apopka contests in one or more of the following categories: American/Home-style Restaurant, Breakfast Place, Lunch Specials, and Early Bird Specials.

George Girmis schooled for the culinary world and started his career in Greece. He brought that knowledge and skill to the U.S. and opened his own family restaurant. George’s son, Demetrios, has been at his father’s side in the restaurant business since the young age of 10. There, he received training and influence under his father’s guiding direction in food preparation, service, and management.

As Argos Family Diner continues to grow, their mission has remained unchanged: be the best diner they can possibly be, and create a place where joy, belonging, and love of food are key ingredients at every meal. Employees are treated like family, and customers are welcomed with open arms. They’re serious about making high-quality, satisfying food, and they always do it with a smile

The menu at Argos Family Diner is patterned after a typical New York/Chicago style diner. The breakfast menu boasts a selection of carefully prepared omelets, breakfast sandwiches that are grilled on an English muffin, light and fluffy pancakes, Belgian waffles, and French toast. Some things you must try are the eggs Benedict and the Greek omelet. Breakfast items are served with your choice of home fries, hash browns, or grits. Your choice of white, wheat, or marble rye bread is cut slightly thicker, is soft, and made daily.

The lunch menu is loaded with great sandwiches. Some specialty sandwiches include the traditional Greek gyros served with a cucumber sauce, tomato, and onion and wrapped in soft pita bread. You’ll also find fish, chicken, Philly cheese steak hoagies, Cuban subs, and a chicken cordon bleu sandwich. Argos Family Diner serves a hand-patted, juicy burger that is always grilled to

perfection. All sandwiches are served with a side dish and a cup of soup.

You will find that all the food is made on the premises, not delivered frozen, heated up, and loaded with preservatives like most corporate chain restaurants. Soups are homemade, not out of a can.

As with most Greek-owned diners, you will find a touch of Greece on the menu that includes gyros, lemon chicken soup, spanakopita, moussaka, Greek roasted potatoes, and a Greek salad, which are complimented by a nice selection of Greek desserts that include Baklava and rice pudding. Argos Family Diner believes that timeless values like quality and personal service are still very much alive.

Argos Family Diner is open seven days a week, from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Argos Family Diner is located in Apopka at 3346 East Semoran Boulevard in the Hunt Club area. For more information, call them at 407-788-1888.

