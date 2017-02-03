City of Apopka reveals Lake Avenue Park playground concept designs

Concept designs for a new Lake Avenue Park playground, due to be built in one day in April, were revealed on the city of Apopka’s Facebook page on Friday, February 3.

The concept illustrations were inspired by designs children drew at the January 24 Design Day meeting in the Fran Carlton Center. Design Day also consisted of a site walk of Lake Avenue and a planning session for adults.

About 200 volunteers will help construct the playground in one day, Build Day on Saturday, April 8. Construction is expected to take about six hours. A preliminary preparation of the site also may be scheduled.

The Lake Avenue Park playground will be the 136th built by KaBOOM! and Foresters Financial.

KaBOOM! is the national nonprofit dedicated to giving kids the childhood they deserve by bringing play to those who need it most.

Foresters Financial supports KaBOOM! in promoting and protecting a child’s right to active play at home, at school and in the community.

Apopka is one of four cities in North America selected to have a playground built this year by Foresters.

The city of Apopka was required to secure $8,500, which was approved during the January 4 City Council meeting. The playground is estimated to cost $90,000, according to city officials.

The new playground would be a solution toward improving Lake Avenue Park, which currently has a few trees and a swing set.

Click here to register as a volunteer to help out on Build Day.

