City of Apopka receives no bids for splash pad; no timeline yet to re-issue proposal for bids

City of Apopka receives no bids for splash pad; no timeline yet...

The city of Apopka’s plans to build a splash pad in time for this summer may have dried up after no companies submitted bids to construct the splash pad in Kit Land Nelson Park.

A scheduled bid opening on Friday, April 14, at 10:45 a.m. at City Hall never materialized because no companies answered the city’s request for a proposal for the splash pad.

“We will regroup and see where we go from this point,” John Dufresne, the city’s purchasing manager, said.

“We’ll post on the website when we come up with a plan to re-issue the bid. I’m not exactly how long that will be, but It will take a little bit of time to come up with a plan and a revision of what we’re looking for.”

According to the bid documents, the city has budgeted $650,000 for the splash pad that would be located where the existing tennis courts are at Kit Land Nelson Park, which is on the east side of Park Avenue between First and Orange streets.

The bid documents called for the target completion date of the splash pad of 3,500 sq. ft. to be June 1, although the actual completion date is variable.