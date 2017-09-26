When choosing an auto repair specialist, make Sheeler Auto Repair your first choice

In case you’re confused about the sign out front, or lack of, thanks to Irma, don’t worry… Sheeler Auto Repair is still there and open for business!

In operation for almost 20 years, this family business handles all auto repair work, from engine replacement to oil changes, air-conditioning issues, and tires.

As a family owned shop, this family pledges to do whatever it takes to get your automobiles in and out in a timely manner. All repair work on vehicles is carried out with care. Their large bays and state of the art equipment provide a venue for optimum efficiency and superior service for their customers.

Today, many people depend on their cars to carry out necessary routines. Working, shopping, school, appointments, meetings, travel, and simple weekend trips to the movies require a dependable means of transportation. Your family knows how important your car is, and Sheeler Auto Repair is a family that agrees with you. That’s why they make it their business to keep Central Florida running smoothly every day.

Sheeler Auto Repair is owned and operated by brothers Demetrius and Odysseus Vergos. Since their beginning in 1998, they have been helping their customers maintain and repair their automobiles and fleet vehicles. They’re a full service automotive repair facility, providing repairs and maintenance on all vehicles, cars, trucks, SUVs and imports, and are dedicated to personal service and quality repairs done in a timely and affordable manner.

Many car owners are under the impression that, in order to maintain their vehicles’ warranty from the dealer, they have to take it back to the dealership for oil changes and service. That is not the case. As long as you have your vehicle maintained and have the service records to show all performed services, there shouldn’t be any question as to whether or not your vehicles’ warranty remains in effect.

As a matter of fact, Sheeler Auto Repair, being an independent repair facility, can and will keep their prices under the dealerships’ in order to help their customers in today’s economy. This family business understands that having a safe, reliable mode of transportation is very important. If you have a service book that came with your vehicle, Sheeler Auto Repair will be happy to record any information needed during that service visit. They also keep all your service records on file in their computer system and provide you with a copy at the time of service.

Sheeler Auto Repair offers everything from minor preventative maintenance service to complete engine overhauls, rear end work, and everything in between. When you bring your car for service, you will deal directly with the owners, no middlemen in between. And, you won’t find a service manager working off bonuses and margins that usually are a result from employees being pressured by corporate executives to increase sales at all costs.

For your convenience, they offer customer pick-up and drop-off from home or office. Sheeler Auto Repair is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and they pride themselves on being open all day Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the customers that cannot make it in during the workweek. And for your convenience, they have a waiting room complete with T.V., Internet access, and always freshly brewed coffee waiting.

Call Sheeler Auto Repair today at 407-880-5784 to schedule your next maintenance check or repair service. They are conveniently located at 1908 S. Orange Blossom Trail, just minutes from the Wal-Mart Supercenter in Apopka.

Advertisement