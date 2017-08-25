Carolina Barbecue Chicken calls for broiling in the oven

Joan Hoffman’s Meat Crust Pie, contributed by First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda’s A Taste of Heaven, calls for a pound of ground beef, chopped vegetables, seasonings, tomato sauce, cooked rice and cheese and ripe tomato slices. It sounds a little like a meatloaf mixture which is formed into the (pie) crust inside a pie plate, then filled with a rice, cheese and sauce mixture, and then baked in a moderate oven. The last 15 minutes or so, you add tomato slices and cheese on top.

From Charleston Receipts, we find Mrs. Alston Ramsay’s Carolina Barbecued Chicken, which looks to be quite simple. It calls for broiling in the oven under a flame (around 300 degrees) for close to two hours altogether. It requires frequent basting to keep it moist. This recipe would probably work very well on an outdoor barbecue grill. If you want more than two servings, you will need more than the one chicken called for in the recipe.

Cauliflower Milanese, found in Savannah Style, calls for two heads of cauliflower, seasonings, butter and Parmesan cheese. The cauliflower is broken up and cooked before being put into a hot oven for 10 to 15 minutes to brown.

From Northside Baptist Church’s cookbook, we found Babs Gildings’ Corn Souffle that calls for canned corn, canned creamed corn, and Jiffy Mix along with eggs, butter and sour cream. You bake it at 350 for 40 minutes. It comes out of the oven and is served immediately to a backdrop of oohhs and aahhs from its delighted consumers!

Batter-Fried Eggplant is from Southern Living’s All-Time’s Favorites. It sounds delicious. It is served piping hot with marinara sauce. The recipe tells you how to treat the eggplant prior to cooking to extract its bitterness.

We can thank Louise Ustler for her delicious Broccoli Casserole that is from Northside Baptist Church’s cookbook. It calls for two packages of frozen broccoli, canned mushroom soup, and some Cheeze-it Crackers. Throw it in a 350-degree oven for 30 minutes and you will have a wonderfully hot and tasty side dish.

From Mrs. Walter Dozier’s recipe in Plains Pot Pourri, we find Oatmeal Pie. Calling for uncooked oatmeal, seasonings, eggs, butter, white corn syrup, and an unbaked pie shell, it takes about an hour in a moderate (350 degrees) oven.

JOAN HOFFMAN’S

MEAT CRUST PIE

Recipe from First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda,

A Taste of Heaven

1 pound ground beef

1/2 cup soft bread crumbs (2 slices)

1/4 cup onion, chopped

1/4 cup green pepper, chopped

1-1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon oregano

1/8 teaspoon pepper

2 cans (8 ounces each) tomato sauce

3 cups cooked rice

1 cup cheddar cheese, grated

4 to 6 tomato slices (optional)

Mix well: beef, bread crumbs, onion, green pepper, seasonings, and 1/2 can of tomato sauce. Pat meat mixture into bottom and sides of a greased 10-inch pie pan. Mix rice, 1/2 cup of cheese, and remaining sauce. Spoon into meat shell. Cover with aluminum foil. Bake at 350 degrees for about 25 minutes. Uncover and top with tomato slices and sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake uncovered for 10 to 15 minutes longer. To serve, cut into wedges. Serves 6.

MRS ALSTON RAMSAY’S

(HAZEL HUNTER) CAROLINA

BARBECUED CHICKEN

Recipe from Charleston Receipts, America’s Oldest Junior League Cookbook in Print, a Cookbook

by The Junior League of

Charleston, Inc.

Juice of 1 lemon

Vinegar

Water

Salt to taste

Black and red pepper to taste

1/4 pound butter

1 broiling-size chicken (which is next size down from a fryer)

Measure lemon juice, add equal amount of vinegar; measure lemon juice and vinegar, add equal amount of water. Add seasonings, then melted butter. Split chicken in half. Cover with above liquid ingredients; place breast side down in oven bottom under flame; set broiler at 300 degrees. Baste frequently, turning chicken after 1 hour, cooking about 2 hours altogether. Turn broiler higher last half-hour to brown chicken. Serves two.

CAULIFLOWER MILANESE

Recipe from Savannah Style,

a Cookbook by The Junior League of Savannah, Inc.

2 heads cauliflower

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon sugar

Boiling water

4 tablespoons butter, melted

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

Ground white pepper

Wash cauliflower and break into florets. Place in saucepan with salt and sugar, adding boiling water to a depth of 1/2-inch. Bring to a boiling point and cook uncovered for five minutes. Cover and cook 10 minutes until barely tender. Place drained florets in buttered shallow baking dish. Cover with melted butter and sprinkle with cheese and pepper. Bake in a preheated 450-degree Fahrenheit oven until slightly brown, about 10 to 15 minutes.

BABS GILDING’S CORN SOUFFLE

Recipe from Northside Baptist Church’s cookbook

2 sticks (1/2 pound) butter or margarine, softened

1 cup sour cream

2 eggs

1 can whole kernel corn, drained

1 can creamed corn

1 box Jiffy corn muffin mix

Mix together butter, sour cream, and eggs. Add the two cans of corn and Jiffy mix. Pour into baking dish. Bake 40 minutes at 350 degrees or until knife or toothpick comes out clean.

BATTER-FRIED EGGPLANT

Recipe from Southern Living

All-Time Favorites

1 medium eggplant (about 1 pound)

2 teaspoons salt, divided

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

2 teaspoons Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/8 teaspoon ground pepper

1/8 teaspoon garlic powder

2/3 cup milk

1 tablespoon olive oil or vegetable oil

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

Vegetable oil

Peel eggplant, if desired, and cut into finger-sized strips. To extract the bitterness, sprinkle 1 teaspoon salt on eggplant strips; let stand 30 minutes. Rinse and pat dry with paper towels.

Combine flour, remaining 1 teaspoon salt, baking powder, and next 7 ingredients in a bowl; stir until blended and smooth.

Pour oil to a depth of 2 to 3 inches into a Dutch oven; heat to 375 degrees. Dip eggplant strips, one at a time, into batter, coating well. Fry eggplant strips, a few at a time, 3 to 5 minutes or until golden. Drain well on paper towels. Serve immediately. Serve with marinara sauce, if desired.

Makes 4 servings.

LOUISE USTLER’S

BROCCOLI CASSEROLE

Recipe from Northside Baptist Church’s cookbook

2 packages chopped frozen broccoli

1 onion, chopped

1 cup grated cheese

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 eggs

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1 cup crumbled Cheeze-it crackers

Cook broccoli and onion together until tender. Mix cheese, mayo, eggs, and soup together. Pour over broccoli. Put mixture in a baking dish. Sprinkle with Cheeze-it cracker crumbs. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until hot and bubbly and crackers slightly brown.

MRS. WALTER DOZIER’S

OATMEAL PIE

Recipe from Food Favorites of Plains, Georgia Plains Pot Pourri

2 eggs, beaten

2/3 cup melted butter

2/3 cup sugar

2/3 cup white corn syrup

2/3 cup uncooked oatmeal

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 unbaked 8-inch pie shell

Mix all ingredients together and pour into pie shell. Bake at 350 degrees for about 1 hour.