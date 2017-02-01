Orange County officials selecting canvassing board for Fisher Plantation annexation

Orange County officials are discussing appointments for a county canvassing board that will participate in an upcoming annexation election, which will decide whether an Apopka subdivision should be brought into the city limits.

Fisher Plantation is a housing subdivision located west of Errol Estate on the other side of Lester Schopke Road. According to Orange County Supervisor of Election Bill Cowles’ Monday, January 30, email, there are currently 165 active voters in the election slated for Tuesday, April 11.

State statute requires that a county canvassing board canvasses all mail ballot elections.

Three members are needed to have a full county canvassing board: a county judge, a county commissioner and the supervisor of election.

As the Apopka area representative, County Commissioner Bryan Nelson might pose as a conflict in his appointment to the canvassing board. Therefore, Cowles recommended he’d not be appointed. Both men discussed this topic, according to Cowles’ email.

As required by law, the city of Apopka and the state Division of Election approved the plan for the mail ballot election. The single question for all votes is a simple “Yes” or “No,” according to the email.

The City Council gave first approval of the Fisher Plantation annexation ordinance at their Wednesday, January 18, meeting. They are due to vote on the second and final approval at their Wednesday, February 1, meeting.

According to the ordinance, if the referendum receives the majority of voter approval, the Fisher Plantation annexation will be effective April 21.

In a second email from Cowles, election ballots will be mailed on Wednesday, March 22.