Apopka seeks splash pad proposals for third time this year

Perhaps the third time will be the charm.

For the third time this year, the city of Apopka is seeking proposals from contractors to design and build a long-planned splash pad at Kit Land Nelson Park where the tennis courts currently sit.

In April, the city sought bids for the splash pad, hoping to have it completed some time in June in time for summer play by youngsters. However, no one bid on the project that includes new restrooms for the park. The new restrooms, built by another company, are expected to be completed by mid- to late October.

The city re-advertised the project and received two bids in July, but neither one was accepted for varying reasons, so the project was re-advertised this month.

The budget for the overall project is $750,000 but that includes the restrooms and other peripheral items associated with the splash pad. In the latest city documents seeking proposals for the splash pad, the budget for the splash pad is listed at $544,000. The splash pad must include shade structures, a sidewalk, and seating, and it must be a minimum of 2,000 square feet, according to the documents.

Companies responding to the request for proposal have to have built a minimum of three splash pads or interactive fountains within the past three years.

In the 89-page document outlining requirements for the bid, the city tells the company that wins the bid that its proposal will likely not be what is finally approved.

“The proposed designs may, and most likely, will not be the final design approved by the city. This information will be used to evaluate your company, the design-build team, and design services. The city will work with the top ranked firm to determine a final design, play features, and cost.”

The city also will require the winning company to design signs as part of the project.

Among the items that must be on the sign will include a prohibition of running on the splash pad deck, no glass containers on the splash pad deck, and a prohibition on alcoholic beverages anywhere in Kit Land Nelson Park.

An undetermined admission fee will be charged for those using the splash pad and for spectators, the city documents state.

The new proposals must be submitted by October 10 at 10 a.m.

This story appears in the Friday, September 22, edition of The Apopka Chief.