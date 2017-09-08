Apopka mayor announces Hurricane Irma government hours

In view of Hurricane Irma’s approach, Apopka Mayor Joe Kilsheimer has announced Hurricane Irma government hours from today, Friday, September 8 through Tuesday, September 12.

Friday, September 8: Closed at 2 p.m. At that time, non-critical employees will be released and employees at Northwest Recreation Complex will go home. A ranger will lock gates and bathrooms at the complex at 6 p.m.

Saturday, September 9: All city facilities are closed. Only critical employees will be on duty.

Sunday, September 10: All city facilities are closed. Only critical employees will be on duty.

Monday, September 11: All city facilities are closed. Only critical employees will be on duty.

Tuesday, September 12: All city facilities are open, and employees are advised to report to work as scheduled.

All employees will receive their full pay, even for hours when the city is closed for storm conditions.