Apopka High School is an Orange County evacuation shelter in light of Hurricane Irma

Apopka High School is an Orange County evacuation shelter in light of...

In light of Hurricane Irma, Apopka High School is one of nine regional locations that will open as an Orange County evacuation shelter on Saturday, September 9, at 9 a.m.

Apopka High School is located at 555 Martin St., Apopka.

Of the nine evacuation shelters listed on the Orange County government website, only two will be pet-friendly: Barnett Park Community College and Bithlo Community Center, both in Orlando.

Additional shelters will be announced as needed, according to an Orange County-issued press release.

Orange County will also open a “Persons with Special Needs” (PSN) shelter. Individuals who have registered for a PSN shelter will be contacted with the location information of the shelter that they have been assigned, along with information on transportation assistance if needed.

When planning to stay in a shelter, individuals are asked to bring an emergency supply kit, a pillow and blanket, toiletries, important papers and medications, snacks, water, flashlight and other essential personal items. These items should last individuals for at least 72 hours.

The Orange County Emergency Operations Center remains at a Level 2 “partial activation.” More than 100,000 sandbags have been distributed, approximately 5,500 per hour. There will be no sandbag distribution on Saturday, September 9.

Waste pickup

Garbage, recycling, and yard waste will not be collected for residents of unincorporated Orange County on Monday, September 11. Monday routes will be collected on Tuesday, September 12. Collections will be made one day later for the remainder of the week.

Customers whose regular collection day is scheduled for Monday should plan to place garbage, recycling, and yard waste at the curb when conditions are safe for collection on Tuesday.

The Orange County Landfill and transfer stations will close at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 9, and will reopen when conditions are safe.

Orange County meetings, hours

The First Library Budget public hearing meeting scheduled for Monday, September 11, and the Board of County Commissioners meeting scheduled for Tuesday, September 12, have both been cancelled.

Orange County government will be closed Sunday, September 10 at 12:01 a.m. and will reopen on Tuesday.

For a list of what to residents can bring with them when evacuating and the latest information on Hurricane Irma’s impact to Orange County, visit www.ocfl.net/irma.