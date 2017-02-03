Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce to host Teacher Appreciation Event

The Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 2017 Teacher Appreciation Event, which will recognize Apopka-area teachers, at Trinity Christian School on Wednesday, February 8, from 3-5p.m.

The event will feature chamber leaders and members, local educator honorees, their family members and special guests when applicable.

In addition to watching an awards ceremony, guests can also enjoy a reception, live music and raffle prizes.

Investment opportunities are now available, ranging from supporting sponsor, in which raffle prize donation is valued between $50 and $100, and presenting sponsorship at $1,500.

The executive trustees are the following:

The city of Apopka

Duke Energy

Florida Hospital Apopka

Wal-Mart

Waste Management

The supporting trustees are:

Gray Robinson Attorneys at Law

McLeod Law Firm,

Sam’s Club Apopka

University of Central Florida

The Coca-Cola Company

A&C printing

IBeriaBank Apopka

CenturyLink

Highland Manor and Dubsdread Catering

FastSigns

Apopka/Altamonte

Anuvia Plant Nutrients

