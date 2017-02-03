Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce to host Teacher Appreciation Event

The Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 2017 Teacher Appreciation Event, which will recognize Apopka-area teachers, at Trinity Christian School on Wednesday, February 8, from 3-5p.m.
The event will feature chamber leaders and members, local educator honorees, their family members and special guests when applicable.
In addition to watching an awards ceremony, guests can also enjoy a reception, live music and raffle prizes.
Investment opportunities are now available, ranging from supporting sponsor, in which raffle prize donation is valued between $50 and $100, and presenting sponsorship at $1,500.
The executive trustees are the following:
- The city of Apopka
- Duke Energy
- Florida Hospital Apopka
- Wal-Mart
- Waste Management
The supporting trustees are:
- Gray Robinson Attorneys at Law
- McLeod Law Firm,
- Sam’s Club Apopka
- University of Central Florida
- The Coca-Cola Company
- A&C printing
- IBeriaBank Apopka
- CenturyLink
- Highland Manor and Dubsdread Catering
- FastSigns
- Apopka/Altamonte
- Anuvia Plant Nutrients
The Apopka Chief and The Planter newspapers are independently-owned and family-operated publications committed to generating comprehensive coverage of news and events in the Apopka area.