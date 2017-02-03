Home Feature Headline Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce to host Teacher Appreciation Event

Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce to host Teacher Appreciation Event

The Apopka Chief Editorial Staff
The Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce office building on Main Street, Apopka

The Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 2017 Teacher Appreciation Event, which will recognize Apopka-area teachers, at Trinity Christian School on Wednesday, February 8, from 3-5p.m.

The event will feature chamber leaders and members, local educator honorees, their family members and special guests when applicable.

In addition to watching an awards ceremony, guests can also enjoy a reception, live music and raffle prizes.

Investment opportunities are now available, ranging from supporting sponsor, in which raffle prize donation is valued between $50 and $100, and presenting sponsorship at $1,500.

The executive trustees are the following:

  • The city of Apopka
  • Duke Energy
  • Florida Hospital Apopka
  • Wal-Mart
  • Waste Management

The supporting trustees are:

  • Gray Robinson Attorneys at Law
  • McLeod Law Firm,
  • Sam’s Club Apopka
  • University of Central Florida
  • The Coca-Cola Company
  • A&C printing
  • IBeriaBank Apopka
  • CenturyLink
  • Highland Manor and Dubsdread Catering
  • FastSigns
  • Apopka/Altamonte
  • Anuvia Plant Nutrients

