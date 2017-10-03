Apopka Area Chamber collecting relief supplies for islands affected by Hurricane Maria

From now until Thursday, October 5, at 10 a.m., the Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce is collecting relief supplies for shipment to the people of Puerto Rico, St. Thomas and St. Martin following the devastation of Hurricane Maria.

Helping Victory Church World Outreach Center gather supplies, the Chamber will deliver them to Puerto Rico on Thursday afternoon.

The following relief items are needed:

Baby diapers, food and formula

Bottled water and canned foods

First aid items (bandages, alcohol, gauze, antibiotic ointment)

Feminine hygiene products

Over-the-counter medicines (pain reliever, diarrhea, cough)

Generators

Grills and charcoal

Sleeping bags/cots

Flashlights and batteries

Drop off the supplies at the Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce, 180 E. Main St., Apopka, on Tuesday, October 3, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Wednesday, October 4, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Thursday, October 5, 9-10 a.m.

For more information contact Robert Agrusa, Chamber president, at 407-886-1441.